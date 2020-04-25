Joe Burrow, who last year had a season for the ages and was the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1, was snapped up on Thursday by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL’s first ever “virtual draft.”
Burrow was the massive odds-on favorite to go first overall after coming off a historic campaign at Louisiana State University, where he won the national championship, the Heisman Trophy as the top US university player and led the Tigers to a 15-0 record.
“To jump to No. 1 is crazy to me, but it is a dream come true,” Burrow said from his parents’ Ohio home. “I wasn’t very good my junior year, but I worked really hard to get better.”
Photo: AFP
The Bengals took Burrow with the first pick of the draft, which was held remotely as the NFL’s 32 general managers were forced to make their selections from scattered locations across the US.
A planned Las Vegas gala had to be scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor described Burrow, who threw 60 touchdown passes last season, as the “complete package.”
“There are a lot of things tangibly and intangibly that he brings to the table. You see it with your own eyes: ability, leadership,” Taylor said. “He’s the total package.”
The Bengals went 2-14 last season and have not won a playoff game in 30 years, so there was no chance that they were going to pass on a potential franchise quarterback.
The Washington Redskins made Ohio State University defensive end Chase Young the second pick in the draft, the annual selection of the cream of collegiate players that helps teams in the US’ most popular sport replenish their talent pools.
US universities are the biggest supplier of players to the NFL.
Young joins a Redskins defensive line that includes four first-round picks.
Young’s teammate Jeff Okudah went third to the Detroit Lions, who filled a huge need by choosing the cornerback from Ohio State University. The Lions were hoping to get Okudah after trading cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles last month.
The fourth pick saw Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas go to the New York Giants, while the Miami Dolphins rounded out the top five by using the first of their three first-round picks to select University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
With lockdown restrictions in place across the US due to the coronavirus, this year’s draft was in uncharted territory.
Instead of being able to conduct face-to-face interviews between players and teams, NFL scouts spoke with prospects via videoconferencing platforms such as Zoom.
The televised draft began with a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives in the pandemic and others who have made sacrifices.
Speaking from his basement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that despite the challenges, he hopes the draft gives sports fans some hope and a platform to heal.
“We all need something to look forward to and come together. These players are going to bring hope to their communities and teams,” Goodell said.
The coverage also included a video message from US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, the US’ top infectious disease specialist, who said that the draft can serve to take people’s minds off the pandemic.
“I hope that sooner or later, hopefully sooner, we can get back to some form of normality, so we can all enjoy the sport we love,” he said.
Along with Burrow and Tagovailoa, the first six picks in the draft included a third quarterback, the University of Oregon’s Justin Herbert going to the Los Angeles Chargers in the No. 6 spot.
The University of Alabama’s third player in the top 12 was wide receiver Henry Ruggs, the first draft pick in the history of the Las Vegas Raiders. Seven picks later, the Raiders took cornerback Damon Arnette from Ohio State University.
For the first time since 2015, there were no trades among the teams picking in the top 10.
