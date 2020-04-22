Soccer secondary during virus crisis, Iniesta says

Reuters, TOKYO





With Spain one of the nation’s hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Barcelona great Andres Iniesta said that he is finding it tough to watch events unfold in Europe from his new home in Japan.

Iniesta, who joined Vissel Kobe in 2018 after a trophy-laden career at Barcelona, said in an interview yesterday that while the importance of soccer is secondary during the health crisis, it is frustrating not to be able to play.

Japan’s domestic soccer season has been put on hold during the crisis, with Iniesta remaining in Kobe with his wife and three children.

Vissel Kobe’s Andres Iniesta, left, vies for the ball with Kento Misao of the Kashima Antlers in the Emperor’s Cup final in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan. 1. Photo: AFP

The 35-year-old, one of the most technically gifted midfielders to play the game, said it was difficult to be away from his wider family and friends back in Spain.

“It is a very difficult situation because you are not there with them, with your loved ones,” Iniesta said through a translator. “You can’t see what is happening on a daily life level, so that is difficult, but we keep talking on a daily basis, checking in with them and just hoping that the situation gets better.”

Having to stay home and being unable to train properly has been a challenge, but Iniesta is savoring being able to spend more time with his family.

“Right now, I think football becomes a secondary thing,” said Iniesta, who scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final. “What is important right now is people’s lives, people’s jobs, trying to move society forward to get out of this situation. Having said that, of course as a professional footballer it is difficult to not be able to play football, to not be able to share time with my fans, my teammates.”

“I try to focus on the positive things — staying at home I get to spend much more time with my family and with my kids, which normally it is not that easy to do,” he said.

After a 16-year spell at Barcelona that saw him win nine La Liga and four UEFA Champions Leagues titles, Iniesta decided to take up a new challenge in the J1 League.

His storied career and that move to Japan are the subject of a documentary about his life: Andres Iniesta — The unexpected hero, which is to be released tomorrow.

Despite winning virtually everything there is to win in Europe, Iniesta has not moved to Japan to slide quietly into retirement.

He led Vissel Kobe to their first piece of silverware when they won the Emperor’s Cup in January and is hungry for more success.

After his playing days are over he says he wants to move into coaching, but would take things one step at a time.

“I feel I want to pursue being a coach, but we will see what happens, things change on a daily basis, so in a few years we don’t know what will happen,” he said. “For now, I am focusing on what I have in front of me.”

When soccer resumes, Iniesta wants to pick up where he left off, imparting his wisdom to Vissel Kobe’s younger players and aiming for a first J1 League title.

The J1 League has said it would be next month at the earliest when matches can return.

“I want to share my experience with the young players. I think it is my responsibility, too, and it forms part of the big project I came here for,” Iniesta said. “I like to talk with them, share things with them, and I also like the feeling that they can ask me questions and they are learning stuff.”