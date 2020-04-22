Professional sport returned to South Korea yesterday as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, with the first pitch thrown in a baseball pre-season derby in front of empty stands.
The Seoul-based Doosan Bears and LG Twins are South Korea’s biggest rivals in the nation’s most popular spectator sport and their shared stadium in the capital would usually be packed, but with fans barred, the stands were empty as the Twins’ Cha Woo-chan threw the first pitch.
Even the cheerleaders — an essential element of firing up the atmosphere at what would normally be a feverish encounter — were also absent.
Photo: AFP
The stadium was silent except for the continuous clicking of camera shutters from about 50 members of the media, and occasional shouts from the dugouts.
Reporters were not allowed to approach the players.
“Although it is being held behind closed doors, I think it’s good that we can hold these games for the fans who are watching from their homes,” LG Twins media officer Kim Kwang-hwan said. “We hope that the coronavirus outbreak will be contained soon so many fans can come and enjoy our game just like previous years.”
Sports fans around the world have been starved of live action because of the pandemic, with broadcasters resorting to repeats of matches from past years, while leagues face the prospect of paying rights-holders multimillion-dollar refunds.
South Korea endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the virus outside China, prompting professional sports, including soccer and baseball, to suspend or delay their seasons, but South Korea appears to have brought its outbreak under control thanks to an extensive “trace, test and treat” program.
Seoul at the weekend said that it would permit outdoor sport to resume behind closed doors in light of a steady decline in new cases.
The derby was among the first of 20 pre-season games and the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) yesterday said that the season would start behind closed doors on May 5.
Strict health guidelines were being enforced at the game.
Players had their temperature checked twice before the game, with masks strongly recommended in all parts of the stadium, except for on the field and in the dugout, the KBO said.
Players have been asked not to shake hands or exchange high-fives, while spitting is prohibited.
The Doosan Bears were last year’s champions, but the LG Twins ran out 5-2 winners in a one-sided encounter and more than 700,000 fans watched a stream of the match on Naver, the nation’s largest Internet portal.
“I like to relieve my stress by cheering at the stadium while munching on chicken and having a cup of beer, and it’s a shame that I can’t do that, but I think it’s much better than being worried about contracting the virus,” Bears fan Yi Hyon-hui said.
“This is a really good decision for all the fans who have been waiting,” she said.
MESSAGE OF HOPE: Richard Wang said in addition to highlighting Taiwan’s success in halting contagion, the broadcasts would show that the pandemic can be beat Taiwan’s baseball season, the only one scheduled anywhere in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was from yesterday to include English-language broadcasts to showcase the nation’s baseball to a wider audience, broadcaster Eleven Sports said on Twitter. The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) on Sunday held its first game at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium after the first two games were postponed a week earlier due to bad weather, making it the first professional baseball league in the world to start this year. However, the season — or at least the beginning of the season — is to be played
Training in masks and keeping 2m apart, Thailand’s professional fighters are battling a new reality — shuttered gyms and canceled tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic left them suddenly out of work. Thailand’s brutal version of boxing, Muay Thai, features jabs, punches and kicks, with striking techniques using shins, knees and elbows. However, the nation’s strict social-distancing rules mean former world champion Sarawut Prohmsut can only mime arm-blocks to a sparring partner jabbing at him from distance as they train in Bangkok. “How can you box in these conditions? We no longer have any strong sensations, no adrenaline,” the 23-year-old Sarawut tells reporters at
PLANET WATCHING? Rakuten’s performance may have boosted its global standing, with online polls indicating that global fans back them over other Taiwanese clubs The Rakuten Monkeys are the early season leaders in Taiwanese professional baseball after they swept their three-game series against the Fubon Guardians with a 3-1 victory in Taoyuan last night, showing their opponents that they can win in a pitching duel. The defending champions have sustained their form from last year’s Taiwan Series triumph, the Monkeys’ third consecutive Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) title, after starting the season with five wins from five games. Rakuten manager Tseng Hao-chu started second-year right-hander Weng Wei-chun to close out the series. Veteran pitcher Henry Sosa of the Dominican Republic took the mound for the Guardians. The
‘NOT A GOOD DAY’: Economists said that any economic benefits from next year’s Games would be negligible compared with the size of Japan’s US$5 trillion economy International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates, who is in charge of planning for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has said that the postponed Games could help “kickstart” Japan’s economy. Japan has been devastated like many countries by the COVID-19 pandemic and could be in a recession when the Olympics are to open on July 23 next year. “These Games are a very positive opportunity for an economic stimulus,” Coates said in a teleconference on Thursday with the Tokyo organizing committee. “These Games can help kickstart the economy again. These Games could be the rebirth of the tourism industry.” Coates also praised Japanese Prime