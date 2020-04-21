Stanley Cup likely to be hardest ever: Pacioretty

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is setting the bar high should the NHL resume play and determine the champions.

“I think this will be the hardest Stanley Cup to win out of all of them. Look at all the obstacles,” Pacioretty told the Golden Knights’ Web site. “Who knows when we’re going to play, where, fans or no fans, everything is up in the air.”

“With that being said, whatever teams that have been banged up are healing up right now. They’re getting their bodies ready, and you better believe everyone around the league is trying to get every advantage possible in terms of recovery and getting in whatever shape they can,” he said. “Most teams go into the [Stanley Cup playoffs] beat up, but that won’t be the case this year. Guys are going to be healthy and teams are going to be able to show their true forms with pretty much every player on the roster.”

Max Pacioretty of the Vegas Golden Knights, right, scores against the New Jersey Devils in their NHL game in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 3. Photo: AP

The NHL season was halted in the middle of last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pacioretty said that he has no problem playing the waiting game.

“I mean, if we had to wait six months and play in Antarctica, I’d be willing to do that,” he said.

When the season was suspended, Pacioretty had 32 goals and 66 points for the Golden Knights, who led the Pacific Division.