Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is setting the bar high should the NHL resume play and determine the champions.
“I think this will be the hardest Stanley Cup to win out of all of them. Look at all the obstacles,” Pacioretty told the Golden Knights’ Web site. “Who knows when we’re going to play, where, fans or no fans, everything is up in the air.”
“With that being said, whatever teams that have been banged up are healing up right now. They’re getting their bodies ready, and you better believe everyone around the league is trying to get every advantage possible in terms of recovery and getting in whatever shape they can,” he said. “Most teams go into the [Stanley Cup playoffs] beat up, but that won’t be the case this year. Guys are going to be healthy and teams are going to be able to show their true forms with pretty much every player on the roster.”
Photo: AP
The NHL season was halted in the middle of last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pacioretty said that he has no problem playing the waiting game.
“I mean, if we had to wait six months and play in Antarctica, I’d be willing to do that,” he said.
When the season was suspended, Pacioretty had 32 goals and 66 points for the Golden Knights, who led the Pacific Division.
MESSAGE OF HOPE: Richard Wang said in addition to highlighting Taiwan’s success in halting contagion, the broadcasts would show that the pandemic can be beat Taiwan’s baseball season, the only one scheduled anywhere in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was from yesterday to include English-language broadcasts to showcase the nation’s baseball to a wider audience, broadcaster Eleven Sports said on Twitter. The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) on Sunday held its first game at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium after the first two games were postponed a week earlier due to bad weather, making it the first professional baseball league in the world to start this year. However, the season — or at least the beginning of the season — is to be played
PULL TOGETHER: The Taiwanese-American player is to donate up to US$1 million after criticizing US President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese’ disease Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, on Monday pledged up to US$1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed “Linsanity,” is to donate US$500,000, and said he would also match all donations up to an additional US$500,000. Lin, who now plays for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association after winning last year’s NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, last month tore into US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling the coronavirus a “Chinese” disease. COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, late last
Training in masks and keeping 2m apart, Thailand’s professional fighters are battling a new reality — shuttered gyms and canceled tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic left them suddenly out of work. Thailand’s brutal version of boxing, Muay Thai, features jabs, punches and kicks, with striking techniques using shins, knees and elbows. However, the nation’s strict social-distancing rules mean former world champion Sarawut Prohmsut can only mime arm-blocks to a sparring partner jabbing at him from distance as they train in Bangkok. “How can you box in these conditions? We no longer have any strong sensations, no adrenaline,” the 23-year-old Sarawut tells reporters at
‘NOT A GOOD DAY’: Economists said that any economic benefits from next year’s Games would be negligible compared with the size of Japan’s US$5 trillion economy International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates, who is in charge of planning for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has said that the postponed Games could help “kickstart” Japan’s economy. Japan has been devastated like many countries by the COVID-19 pandemic and could be in a recession when the Olympics are to open on July 23 next year. “These Games are a very positive opportunity for an economic stimulus,” Coates said in a teleconference on Thursday with the Tokyo organizing committee. “These Games can help kickstart the economy again. These Games could be the rebirth of the tourism industry.” Coates also praised Japanese Prime