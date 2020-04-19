A triathlete swims in a tiny above-ground pool on her rooftop, her waist attached to the wall with resistance bands, while a baseball player bats into a car tire and a boxer throws his punches into a bag of rice hanging from a mango tree.
In cash-strapped Cuba, famed for its resourcefulness as well as its sporting prowess, professional athletes are inventing ways to work out and practice, despite the closure of common training grounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With most on state salaries of less than US$40 per month, they cannot afford professional equipment at home. Nor would that be easy to acquire in a country subject to trade embargos and where the state has a monopoly on imports.
Photo: Reuters
“I’ve had to invent,” said triathlete Leslie Amat, 27, sweating profusely after a full workout on her Havana home’s rooftop that is lined with potted plants.
In one corner is the 3m-long pool that her trainer’s nine-year-old daughter lent her when authorities last month closed down the Olympic-sized pools she usually trains in as the virus started to spread in the Caribbean country.
Using bands attached to the wall, she swims in it every day for 30 minutes. Then she runs on the spot using the same method, before hopping onto her road bike made stationary with a stand — her one piece of professional equipment.
Photo: Reuters
Amat also created a separate contraption, a wooden board tilted at a 45° angle on tubes, to allow her to improve her upper-body strength. She leans against it and pulls herself up and down with straps.
A video of her improvised workouts, accompanied by the hashtag #quedateencasa (“stay at home”), went viral on social media this week.
Baseball player Santiago Torres has taken to hitting a car tire with a bat to keep up his strength now that he cannot use the automated pitching machines at the training facility of his team, Santiago de Cuba.
“I’ve been keeping active at home, doing defense exercises with rubber balls and also swinging the bat,” he said in a state television report.
For such athletes, suspending training until Cuba ends its lockdown is out of the question.
“My dream is to get the Tokyo Olympic Games,” said Amat of the Games that were postponed to next year.
To qualify for the Cuba team, she still needs to score well in a few races.
Meanwhile, she is one of the star participants in a “race at home” today created by the organizers of the Varadero half marathon. Participants are being asked to run 1km to 3km at home, whether around their garden or on the spot, and to post photos and videos on its Facebook page.
“In these difficult times we need to be very creative,” Amat said. “Always remember this will pass and continue with our personal goals.”
MESSAGE OF HOPE: Richard Wang said in addition to highlighting Taiwan’s success in halting contagion, the broadcasts would show that the pandemic can be beat Taiwan’s baseball season, the only one scheduled anywhere in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was from yesterday to include English-language broadcasts to showcase the nation’s baseball to a wider audience, broadcaster Eleven Sports said on Twitter. The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) on Sunday held its first game at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium after the first two games were postponed a week earlier due to bad weather, making it the first professional baseball league in the world to start this year. However, the season — or at least the beginning of the season — is to be played
PULL TOGETHER: The Taiwanese-American player is to donate up to US$1 million after criticizing US President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese’ disease Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, on Monday pledged up to US$1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed “Linsanity,” is to donate US$500,000, and said he would also match all donations up to an additional US$500,000. Lin, who now plays for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association after winning last year’s NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, last month tore into US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling the coronavirus a “Chinese” disease. COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, late last
Colby Cave, an excellent teammate whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on an “awesome” rush down the ice, died on Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25. The NHL club did not say what caused the bleed. Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, has said that the condition did not appear linked to COVID-19. “Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more,” his family said in a statement. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave’s “life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our
‘ONE LAP TOO MANY’: Sportsmanship cost Moss the 1958 title when he defended the conduct of rival Mike Hawthorn following a spin at the Portuguese Grand Prix Stirling Moss, widely regarded as the greatest motor racing driver never to win the world title, has died aged 90 following a long illness. “It was one lap too many,” his wife, Susie Moss, told Britain’s Press Association on Sunday. “He just closed his eyes.” Tributes flooded in from the world of motorsport and beyond to the gifted and revered driver, who never won the Formula One title, finishing runner-up four times and third three times. “Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend,” reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “Two people from massively different times and backgrounds but