There are no fans lining the road, no teammates providing support and no race to win, but professional cyclist Davide Martinelli has achieved a moral victory by using his bike to help deliver medicine to elderly residents and others in need during the national lockdown in Italy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service is of great use in Lodetto, Martinelli’s hometown in the hard-hit Lombardy region of northern Italy. The village has neither a pharmacy nor a supermarket.
Martinelli makes a daily trip to Rovato, the next town over, to pick up supplies.
Photo: AP
“I’ve got a bike and two legs in pretty good form, so riding 10km a day is no big deal,” Martinelli said in an interview this week. “I wanted to help the people who always support me during the season. It’s time to give back to them.”
Martinelli joined up with a Facebook group called Lodetto Solidale, “Supporting Lodetto,” where those in need can place their requests online, by phone or message.
Martinelli receives his orders each night and maps out a route for the following day.
“I go to the pharmacy and when I arrive outside I put on gloves and a mask,” he said. “If I go for three or four people, there’s less risk of contagion.”
With a population of 1,500, everyone in Lodetto knows who Martinelli is. Or rather, they know who Martinelli’s father is.
That is because Giuseppe Martinelli is one of the most successful team directors in cycling, having guided the likes of Marco Pantani and Vincenzo Nibali to Tour de France victories and a handful of riders to Giro d’Italia wins.
The elder Martinelli said that what his son is doing now is “a step above a victory for one of my athletes, because it’s gratifying to him and to us because he’s part of our family.”
Davide Martinelli is also part of Giuseppe Martinelli’s Astana team.
Still, Giuseppe Martinelli said he had nothing to do with his son’s initiative besides offering fatherly advice.
“I just said: ‘Be careful. Be safe. Don’t touch anyone. Use a mask and gloves when you enter the pharmacy,’” he said.
At 26, Davide Martinelli likely still has his best racing years ahead of him. So far in his career, he has won only two stages in minor races — both in 2016. This initiative has brought him more recognition than anything else he has done on his bike.
While professional athletes were at first allowed out to train during the nationwide lockdown in Italy, the government ordered them to remain home, too, after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed to next year.
“Don’t think for an instant that there’s some sort of training strategy behind all of this,” Giuseppe Martinelli said of his son’s initiative. “Eight out of 10 times he goes out with normal running shoes and his mountain bike... So we’re talking about 30-40 minutes twice a day and sometimes only once per day.”
That is hardly even a warmup for pro cyclists, who often ride more than five hours per day.
“I won’t deny that having the chance to be out in the fresh air helps me relax,” Davide Martinelli said. “Sure, there’s a risk of contagion when I enter the pharmacy, but you can’t dwell on that. When you decide to do something you’ve got to do it without over-thinking it.”
MESSAGE OF HOPE: Richard Wang said in addition to highlighting Taiwan’s success in halting contagion, the broadcasts would show that the pandemic can be beat Taiwan’s baseball season, the only one scheduled anywhere in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was from yesterday to include English-language broadcasts to showcase the nation’s baseball to a wider audience, broadcaster Eleven Sports said on Twitter. The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) on Sunday held its first game at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium after the first two games were postponed a week earlier due to bad weather, making it the first professional baseball league in the world to start this year. However, the season — or at least the beginning of the season — is to be played
PULL TOGETHER: The Taiwanese-American player is to donate up to US$1 million after criticizing US President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese’ disease Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, on Monday pledged up to US$1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed “Linsanity,” is to donate US$500,000, and said he would also match all donations up to an additional US$500,000. Lin, who now plays for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association after winning last year’s NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, last month tore into US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling the coronavirus a “Chinese” disease. COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, late last
Colby Cave, an excellent teammate whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on an “awesome” rush down the ice, died on Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25. The NHL club did not say what caused the bleed. Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, has said that the condition did not appear linked to COVID-19. “Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more,” his family said in a statement. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave’s “life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our
‘ONE LAP TOO MANY’: Sportsmanship cost Moss the 1958 title when he defended the conduct of rival Mike Hawthorn following a spin at the Portuguese Grand Prix Stirling Moss, widely regarded as the greatest motor racing driver never to win the world title, has died aged 90 following a long illness. “It was one lap too many,” his wife, Susie Moss, told Britain’s Press Association on Sunday. “He just closed his eyes.” Tributes flooded in from the world of motorsport and beyond to the gifted and revered driver, who never won the Formula One title, finishing runner-up four times and third three times. “Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend,” reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “Two people from massively different times and backgrounds but