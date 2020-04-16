ATHLETICS
AIU suspends Daniel Wanjiru
Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru, the winner of the 2017 London Marathon, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). The AIU on Tuesday said on its Web site that a charge had been issued against Wanjiru for “use of a prohibited substance/method.” Under anti-doping rules, the 27-year-old cannot participate in any competition until a hearing has taken place into the allegation. Wanjiru won the 2016 Amsterdam Marathon, and has finished eighth and 11th in the past two London marathons. Last year, Kenyans Asbel Kiprop, Cyrus Rutto and Abraham Kiptum were all given four-year bans, while Vincent Kipsegechi Yator received the same ban earlier this month. Wilson Kipsang, a former marathon world record holder and bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, was provisionally suspended in January for whereabouts failures and tampering with samples. Kipsang’s management company denied the case involved the use of doping and tampering with the doping test.
SOCCER
Yu fired over license plate
Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande dismissed Yu Hanchao and the international winger faces 15 days in police custody after he was spotted altering the license plate on his Mercedes 4x4. Guangzhou, who are managed by Italian FIFA World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, said that the 33-year-old had “severely violated” the club’s strict disciplinary code. Police in the southern city fined Yu 5,000 yuan (US$708), added 12 points to his license and are to hold him for 15 days in “administrative detention.” Footage on Tuesday emerged of the 59-capped Yu, who has scored nine goals for China, appearing to change a letter “E” on his license plate to “F” for reasons that were not immediately clear. “Guangzhou traffic police found an illegal traffic safety act of using a modified vehicle number plate,” police officials said in a statement on a microblog. “After investigation and evidence collection by Guangzhou traffic police, the perpetrator surnamed Yu admitted the illegal facts.” Yu has won the Chinese Super League five times with Guangzhou and lifted the Asian Football Confederation Champions League trophy.
SWIMMING
Group sorry for ‘zoom-bomb’
Scottish Swimming has apologized to its community after an online training session with its elite athletes was crashed by a “zoombomber,” who subjected about 300 participants to “disturbing content” on Tuesday. The event was hosted on video conferencing application Zoom, which has faced a backlash from users worried about the lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions and “zoombombing” — uninvited guests gaining entry and disrupting proceedings. “At the end of last week we shared information about the workout across social media platforms, asking those interested in participating to log into a link that was shared publicly this morning,” Scottish Swimming said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the link was ‘zoombombed’ with disturbing content shared with circa 300 people that had signed in to the event... At a time when the aquatics community was pulling together and supporting one another so positively, it’s upsetting to have a minority cause upset and distress during the lockdown.”
SEEKING WITNESSES: The complaint, seeking about US$30,000 in damages, said that caddie Joe LaCava shoved Brian Borruso into other spectators causing injuries A Florida man is suing Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava over an alleged shove at the 2018 Valspar Championship, with his lawyer on Wednesday asking all witnesses to come forward. Brian Borruso’s attorney, Josh Dreschel, issued a statement seeking the public’s help in identifying voices on a video that appears to capture portions of the incident. “We’re asking anyone who was there to contact us and let us know if you saw the incident, if you know whose voices are on the video, and if you may have video or pictures of the incident,” Dreschel of the St Petersburg, Florida-based Josh
Colby Cave, an excellent teammate whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on an “awesome” rush down the ice, died on Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25. The NHL club did not say what caused the bleed. Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, has said that the condition did not appear linked to COVID-19. “Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more,” his family said in a statement. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave’s “life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our
VIRUS-WARY: Asked about North American leagues resuming play before a vaccine, 12 percent of respondents said they would only attend if there was social distancing North America’s sports leagues might be itching to return to action, but 72 percent of respondents to a Seton Hall University poll said that they would not feel safe attending games until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed. Asked what they would do if leagues resumed play before there was a vaccine, 12 percent of respondents to a poll that was released on Thursday said they would attend, but only if social distancing could be maintained, while only 13 percent said they would feel safe. The poll, run by the Sharkey Institute within Seton Hall’s Stillman School of Business, was conducted from Monday
PULL TOGETHER: The Taiwanese-American player is to donate up to US$1 million after criticizing US President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese’ disease Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, on Monday pledged up to US$1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed “Linsanity,” is to donate US$500,000, and said he would also match all donations up to an additional US$500,000. Lin, who now plays for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association after winning last year’s NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, last month tore into US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling the coronavirus a “Chinese” disease. COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, late last