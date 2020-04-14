F1 legend Stirling Moss dies aged 90

‘ONE LAP TOO MANY’: Sportsmanship cost Moss the 1958 title when he defended the conduct of rival Mike Hawthorn following a spin at the Portuguese Grand Prix

Stirling Moss, widely regarded as the greatest motor racing driver never to win the world title, has died aged 90 following a long illness.

“It was one lap too many,” his wife, Susie Moss, told Britain’s Press Association on Sunday. “He just closed his eyes.”

Tributes flooded in from the world of motorsport and beyond to the gifted and revered driver, who never won the Formula One title, finishing runner-up four times and third three times.

Former British Formula One driver Stirling Moss waves to spectators as he sits in his 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza at the Ennstal Classic rally near Groebming, Austria, on July 20, 2013. Photo: Reuters

“Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend,” reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

“Two people from massively different times and backgrounds but we clicked and ultimately found that the love for racing we both shared made us comrades,” the six-time world champion wrote.

Meanwhile, three-time world champion Jackie Stewart, who started racing shortly after Moss’ injury-enforced retirement in the early 1960s, told the BBC: “I think he’s probably the best example of a racing driver there’s ever been.”

“He walked like a racing driver, he talked like a racing driver, he behaved like a racing driver should behave,” Stewart said.

“Sir Stirling Moss has reached life’s checkered flag, and what a race he drove. Wonderful driver and a lovely man. RIP,” Former England soccer player Gary Lineker wrote on Instagram

British media reported that Moss had succumbed to a chest infection he caught in Singapore in December 2016 that saw him retire from public life two years later. There is no suggestion his death was linked to COVID-19.

In an era when it was common for drivers to race in different disciplines, Moss won 212 of the 529 races he entered over a 14-year career that started in 1948.

His victories included the 1955 Mille Miglia, where he set a course record in the 1,000 mile (1,609km) event, which took place on public roads in Italy.

In Formula One, Moss won 16 races, with his first victory coming in the 1955 British Grand Prix in Liverpool that saw him become the first British winner.

Moss had the misfortune to compete in the same era as the great Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio, who won the world championship five times.

His renowned sportsmanship cost Moss the 1958 title when he defended the conduct of British rival Mike Hawthorn following a spin at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Moss’ action helped spare Hawthorn a six-point penalty, with Hawthorn winning the title by a single point.

“I had no hesitation in doing it,” Moss said. “I can’t see how this is open to debate. The fact that he was my only rival in the championship didn’t come into my thinking. Absolutely not.”

His top-level career in motorsport came to an end in 1962 following a crash at the Goodwood track in southern England that left him in a coma for a month and partially paralyzed for six months.

However, such was the enduring fame of the debonair driver that, for decades afterward, the rhetorical phrase: “Who do you think you are, Stirling Moss?” was supposedly the standard question all British police officers asked speeding motorists.

“Yes, a policeman did once ask me, but I couldn’t work out if he was taking the mick [joking],” Moss told the Daily Telegraph in a 2012 interview.

He was knighted in the New Year Honours list in 2000 for services to motor racing.

For Formula One pundit and former driver Martin Brundle, Moss was “a mighty racer and gentleman.”

“He had a press on style on the track and in life,” Brundle wrote on Twitter. “Remarkable man. Survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today aged 90. He had such great stories to tell, and it was a privilege to know him.”

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Frank Bruno said that Moss had “privately supported me over many years.”

“My thoughts are with his family and all that had the pleasure of knowing him,” Bruno said.