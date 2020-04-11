The lockdown might have left plenty of Britons ready to scale their walls in frustration, but runner John Griffin has put his pent-up energy to better use: by climbing the height of Mount Everest up his staircase.
It took Griffin four days to climb 41,000 steps at his three-story house in West Sussex, England, equivalent to the 8,850m that the world’s highest mountain measures.
His effort has so far raised ￡3,500 (US$4,366) for the Trussell Trust, a charity that supports more than 1,200 food banks.
Photo: Reuters
“As a result of the coronavirus panic, people have been stealing food [collected in supermarkets] and so this charity had its input of food effectively cut off,” the 53-year-old said.
Using a computer programmed by his neighbor to track his progress, he almost came unstuck on day three when his knee began to hurt, but he took his wife’s advice and taped frozen peas to it, which enabled him to push on, finally reaching the “summit” after 29 hours of “climbing.”
His family, including dog Houndslow, were waiting on the rooftop terrace when he ran up the stairs for the final time.
Unfortunately, due to social distancing, they were the only people there, Griffin said.
“Carb loading was absolutely essential,” he added. “I was probably burning about 6,500 calories per day.”
“[Now] I’m going to swim the English Channel in my bathtub,” he said, laughing.
GLOBAL REACH: Taiwan Cricket said that up to five sides could play in a broadcast competition and that upgrading local infrastructure would be beneficial to a deal Broadcasting companies are turning to Taiwan for cricket content amid the shutdown of the sport in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An Internet streaming platform based in Mumbai, India, yesterday contacted Taiwan Cricket asking for rights to stream games in Taipei to its cricket-starved audience, which it put at 75 million people. Yesterday, another India-based live sports streaming platform was seeking a “Taiwan cricket partnership.” The firms were promising global reach through their platforms with live content for users. They also said that they were looking at basketball and soccer in Taiwan. Taiwan Cricket — which is not recognized by the government — promotes
MEDIA RUMORS? With no pay agreement secured and players’ representatives calling for more financial information ahead of talks, the sport had another week of bad press Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle could be sacked in a matter of days, media reported yesterday, as the embattled governing body struggles to deal with a financial crisis compounded by a shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Castle this week took a 50 percent pay cut and laid off 75 percent of Rugby Australia (RA) staff members, saying that the body would face losses of up to A$120 million (US$71.95 million) if no more rugby was played this year. With no pay agreement secured with the players and their representatives calling on RA to provide more financial information ahead of negotiations, the
OLYMPICS Delay pushes rower to retire British rowing gold medalist Tom Ransley on Friday announced his retirement after deciding that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to next year was a step too far. The 34-year-old was part of the men’s eight who won gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics and also a bronze in the 2012 London Games. “I have used up everything I had and I know that to get myself in the necessary condition to compete for a seat in 2021 is a step too far,” he told the BBC. The years of early starts, of three training
US President Donald Trump talked to many US professional sports leaders about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can.” “I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said later in a briefing at the White House. “I think it’s ... whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and [ice] hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe