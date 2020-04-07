Formula One is in “a very fragile state” due to the COVID-19 pandemic and risks losing some of its 10 teams unless some big changes are made, McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown said on Sunday.
The season has yet to start, with two races — including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix — canceled and six postponed.
The sport has already made some changes, including postponing a planned major technical rule change from next year to 2022 and agreeing teams would use the same cars next year, but Brown said more was needed.
Photo: AFP
“Could I see — through what is going on right now in the world if we don’t tackle this situation head on very aggressively — two teams disappearing? Yeah,” the American told the BBC. “In fact, I could see four teams disappearing if this isn’t handled the right way.”
The economic and health situation means that it should not be assumed anyone would be lining up to take over any struggling teams, Brown said.
“I don’t think the timing could be worse from that standpoint,” he said. “So I think F1 is in a very fragile state at the moment.”
McLaren last week became the first team to put staff on furlough, while ratings agency Moody’s changed Formula One’s outlook to negative from positive.
Team bosses were due to discuss cost-saving plans on a call yesterday.
A US$150 million budget cap, still well above the spending levels of some smaller teams, is due to come into force next year, but Brown said that there was a push for it to be reduced further — possibly to US$100 million.
“You have everyone at US$150 million, and the strong majority — including one of the big teams — willing to come substantially under US$150 million,” he said, adding that there has also been some discussion about a further postponement of the technical rule changes to 2023.
Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on Sunday was a dominant winner on his F1 e-sports debut, while World Cup-winning England cricketer Ben Stokes brought up the rear in a virtual Vietnamese Grand Prix.
The 28-lap race was the second in a series organized to provide some entertainment for fans starved of real-life action due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix was originally scheduled for Sunday, but the virtual race, with the 20 drivers joining remotely from their homes, was staged on a version of Melbourne’s Albert Park.
The Hanoi street circuit is not yet available on the official F1 video game.
“It was unbelievably hard,” said Leclerc, who led from start to finish and took the checkered flag 14.094 seconds clear of Danish Renault junior Christian Lundgaard, with Williams F1 driver George Russell in third place.
“We are sitting on a chair, so there is not even the G-force we have in a real car, but I am sweating like crazy,” added Leclerc, the winner of two races last year in his first season with Ferrari. “The muscles are not hurting, but the concentration and everything, I’ve been sweating a lot.”
Leclerc’s 19-year-old brother, Arthur, was fourth for Ferrari, just ahead of Italian Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi.
Lundgaard would have started on pole, but was given a five-place penalty for exceeding track limits in qualifying.
Jenson Button, the retired 2009 world champion, was 11th, with McLaren teammate Lando Norris failing to start due to technical problems for the second race running.
Norris’ Twitch streaming platform still had more than 77,000 viewers at its peak, while more than 190,000 watched the official livestream on YouTube.
Stokes finished last, behind retired F1 driver Johnny Herbert, but the all-rounder acquitted himself well in a field that included six current F1 drivers and gave a cheerful thumbs up from his living room.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker found himself in need of an assist to help the state fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He called on the New England Patriots. One of the team’s private airplanes on Thursday evening landed in Boston after returning from China carrying more than 1 million masks critical to healthcare providers fighting to control the spread of the coronavirus. Members of the Massachusetts National Guard met the airplane and offloaded the containers of masks onto waiting trucks for transport to warehouses for distribution. Baker secured the N95 masks from Chinese manufacturers, but had no way of getting them to the US. He
WAIT AND SEE: The estimated cost of postponement started at US$2 billion and has kept rising, but the IOC has yet to say whether it would help pay for the extra expenses Postponing the Tokyo Olympics to next year would make the event more costly for all parties, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acknowledged on Thursday, although it offered few details on what the final bill might be. Four directors of the Olympic body held a conference call three days after Tokyo’s new dates were finalized, with the Games pushed back to July 23 to Aug. 8 next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the new dates cleared up any uncertainty about the event’s future, there are still plenty of question marks as the committee begins to work with Tokyo organizers and the
DECREASED TENSION: The US players’ lawyers said that the soccer federation no longer disputes that the jobs of the women’s and men’s national teams require equal skill Women players suing the US Soccer Federation (USSF) said in in court documents filed on Tuesday that the federation has acknowledged that the jobs of male and female soccer players require equal skill. The language seemed to signal a decrease in tension between the parties after language in documents filed by the federation’s lawyers earlier last month provoked widespread outrage in saying that playing on the men’s national team required a higher level of skill based on speed and strength and carried greater responsibility. The fierce backlash — not only from the women players, but also from sponsors such as Coca-Cola —
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are planning to play a charity golf match next month with Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, CNBC reported on Wednesday. CNBC, which cited an unnamed person familiar with the negotiations, said that the charity match would be held at an undisclosed location without fans and is being organized by the PGA Tour and AT&T’s WarnerMedia. The negotiations are still being finalized, but the match pitting 15-time major champion Woods and Manning against five-time major winner Mickelson and Brady could be aired on live TV and is unlikely to be featured on pay-per-view, CNBC said. “Discussions