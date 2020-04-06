US President Donald Trump talked to many US professional sports leaders about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can.”
“I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said later in a briefing at the White House. “I think it’s ... whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and [ice] hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, beautiful fresh air.”
A person with direct knowledge of the call said Trump hoped that the NFL season — scheduled to begin on Sept. 10 — would start on time with fans in seats.
The NBA, NHL, NFL and Major League Baseball were all represented by their commissioners — Adam Silver, Gary Bettman, Roger Goodell and Rob Manfred respectively. None of those leagues released public comment.
A second person with knowledge of the call said that some commissioners, Silver included, told Trump that they are working on multiple season-resumption plans, but warned that nothing could move forward without clearance from government health officials.
The people spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity because no discussion from the call was to be revealed publicly.
Others on the call included PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske, UFC president Dana White, World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon, MLS commissioner Don Garber, WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert and Breeders’ Cup president Drew Fleming.
National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) commissioner Lisa Baird was not included in the call, which drew criticism.
“As a leader in women’s professional sports, the NWSL would welcome the chance to participate in any future discussions between the top sports leagues in the US and the White House,” it said.
Trump addressed Little League players on Saturday, writing on Twitter: “Hang in there! We will get you back out on the fields, and know that you will be playing baseball soon. We will get through this together, and bats will be swinging before you know it.”
“We have to get back,” Trump said. “We have to get back. Remember that. We have to get back and we have to get back soon.”
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker found himself in need of an assist to help the state fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He called on the New England Patriots. One of the team’s private airplanes on Thursday evening landed in Boston after returning from China carrying more than 1 million masks critical to healthcare providers fighting to control the spread of the coronavirus. Members of the Massachusetts National Guard met the airplane and offloaded the containers of masks onto waiting trucks for transport to warehouses for distribution. Baker secured the N95 masks from Chinese manufacturers, but had no way of getting them to the US. He
