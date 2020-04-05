SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





OLYMPICS

Delay pushes rower to retire

British rowing gold medalist Tom Ransley on Friday announced his retirement after deciding that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to next year was a step too far. The 34-year-old was part of the men’s eight who won gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics and also a bronze in the 2012 London Games. “I have used up everything I had and I know that to get myself in the necessary condition to compete for a seat in 2021 is a step too far,” he told the BBC. The years of early starts, of three training sessions a day and a “selfish and monastic existence” to test his body to the limits has taken its toll and the fire is burning out, Ransley added. “A friend suggested that if you stop loving something it is impossible to give it your all — and I believe that she is right.”

TOUR DE FRANCE

Not postponing is ‘madness’

Allowing the Tour de France to go ahead as scheduled amid the COVID-19 pandemic would be “madness” and a “crime against humanity,” said David Douillet, an Olympic judo champion and a former French minister of youth affairs and sports. The risks involved in staging the Tour outweigh the financial implications of postponing or canceling it, Douillet said. “God knows I am a fan of the Tour de France — I never miss a stage every summer,” he told France TV. “If we have enough means to ensure that all the players in the Tour and the public can be tested and are all negative, then why not? But that’s not very likely, so it can’t happen. There is no vaccine, nothing — and people are dying.”

OLYMPICS

FIFA extends men’s top age

FIFA has extended the age limit for the men’s soccer tournament at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games due to the pandemic. The Olympic rule amended on Friday retains the “players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997” standard, meaning that players eligible for the intended under-23 tournament this year could still play in Japan at age 24 next year. Men’s soccer kicks off ahead of the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23 next year. FIFA also confirmed that no international games for men or women are to be played on the dates in early June reserved for national team call-ups. Soccer’s world governing body said that “health must always be the first priority and the main criteria in any decisionmaking process, especially in these challenging times.”

GRAND NATIONAL

Virtual race to sate gamblers

Even though Tiger Roll won the past two Grand Nationals, the race was to be a “roll of the dice” this year, as Britain’s highest-profile horse race over fences — one that used to be a TV highlight for households across the land and made heroes of horses such as Red Rum and Aldaniti — was to go virtual. Yesterday, ITV broadcast the “Virtual Grand National” as a random, number-generated event with prices fixed for each of the 40 entrants proportionate to that horse’s chance. The public could bet on it, although wagers were to be limited to ￡10 (US$12.27) and all profits donated to the British National Health Service’s Charities Together Appeal. Tiger Roll, owned by Ryanair Holdings boss Michael O’Leary, was the favorite at 5:1, Ladbrokes said. The horse finished second at the Cheltenham Festival on March 11, a week before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson directed people to remain at home, and asked pubs, restaurants and sporting venues to close.