Hungarian swimmer Laszlo Cseh has resolved to “keep going” for his dream to end his career with a golden swan song at the Tokyo Olympic Games postponed until next year, in what would be his fifth Olympic appearance.
In his long career, Cseh has won individual medals at four different Olympics, including four silver and two bronze, but never a gold.
The former world and European champion had pledged to end his long career in July, but quarantined in his house near Budapest, he is trying to adjust on the fly.
Photo: Reuters
“I thought 2020 would be my last year with the Olympics, but then life happened, and the pandemic proved stronger,” he said. “I must keep going, start training and competing soonest.”
However, the competition calendar has gone up in smoke.
“I should probably decide on one event and prepare the hell out of it,” he said when asked about his best chance for attaining that elusive gold. “Really, I just want to do my best — nothing mysterious about it. If in the end, I remain a multiple silver medalist, well, life goes on, doesn’t it?”
