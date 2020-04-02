With the tennis calendar paused and the Tokyo Olympic Games postponed, Olympic champion Monica Puig finds herself having to navigate a longer runway to her title defense and the long hours of quarantine felt by many communities around the world.
“The stress levels are always going to be much higher, but thankfully I’m just trying to live my normal routine within the fact that it’s not really normal,” Puig said. “I’m trying to find ways to stay active, stay happy and kind of have a positive outlook on things.”
Puig fought her way to the upset of her career at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, claiming Puerto Rico’s first-ever Olympic gold by defeating Germany’s Angelique Kerber, a favorite who had claimed the Australian Open title at the beginning of the year.
Photo: Reuters
Coming back from elbow surgery late last year, which sidelined her from the Australian Open, the 26-year-old said that she supported the International Olympic Committee’s decision to delay the Tokyo Games amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s very hard right now, to be a normal person right now, with everything that’s going on — especially in a lot of these hard-hit places,” Puig said. “There are athletes all over the world in really badly affected places that cannot train.”
She keeps busy with her two Pomskys — a Pomeranian-husky mixed breed — who until now she did not entirely realize “how annoying they are sometimes.”
“I think if I bring a third dog to the house, I’m going to be kicked out myself,” said Puig, who added that she has drawn fitness inspiration from fellow tennis players such as Christina McHale, who she spotted on social media doing deadlifts with paint cans.
“Trying to see what other athletes are up to — I’ve seen some people getting very creative with their home workouts,” she added.
The tennis community has been quick to embrace the #TennisAtHome hashtag on social media, as governments worldwide introduce stay-at-home guidelines.
Swiss great Roger Federer posted a video of himself on Twitter practicing trick shots alone in the snow.
Retired tennis pro Flavia Pennetta, who won the US Open in 2015, hit some balls with her husband, 11th-ranked Fabio Fognini, using a clothes rack as a makeshift net.
“People are being very responsible in light of the situation, when we really just want to flatten the curve,” Puig said.
A businessman who received millions of dollars for his work on Tokyo’s successful campaign to host the 2020 Olympic Games has said that he played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympics powerbroker suspected by French prosecutors of taking bribes to help Japan’s bid. Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at the advertising agency Dentsu, was paid US$8.2 million by the committee that spearheaded Tokyo’s bid for the 2020 Games, financial records showed. Takahashi said the work included lobbying International Olympic Committee (IOC) members such as Lamine Diack, the ex-Olympics powerbroker, and that he gave Diack gifts, including digital
If British industry succeeds in saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, it would in part be thanks to the pioneering role played by Formula One (F1) racing teams in the country. Seven of F1’s 10 teams have joined forces with leading aerospace and engineering firms to ramp up production of ventilators, while Mercedes has also worked with medics and academics to produce an alternative breathing aid. Normally obsessed with improving the performance of cars that race at more than 320kph, the teams are stripping back lifesaving devices and using computer simulation to test whether more simplified models can be mass produced. The seven
BITING THE BULLET: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi said that top players would make contributions so that the club’s employees can collect 100 percent of their salary Three-quarters of Rugby Australia’s staff were temporarily laid off yesterday amid huge financial losses from the sport’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown, while Lionel Messi confirmed on Monday that Barcelona’s players would take a 70 percent pay cut to ensure that the club’s other employees are paid. The cuts to rugby staff were “the toughest decision in the game’s history,” governing body CEO Raelene Castle said. “Although extremely painful, they are necessary to ensure ... we are able to come out the other side of this global crisis, fully operational and ready to throw everything into the rebuild.” The sport has been hit hard by
After the University of Michigan lost to Ohio State University in the semi-finals of the women’s NCAA Big Ten Tournament, Michigan Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico and her staff hit the road, where they intended to take advantage of a full week off before the NCAA Tournament by visiting as many potential recruits as possible. “That was our window. You get to go to someone’s home. That helps you build relationships. Helps build so many things,” Barnes Arico said. “We had all these things scheduled until we went to see high-school championships.” Of course, the championships were canceled, as was the NCAA