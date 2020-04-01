Isolated athletes face extra mental health risks: experts

AFP, HONG KONG





The coronavirus lockdown with its fear, stress and money worries is difficult for anyone, but athletes are facing extra mental health risks, as they go from highly active lifestyles to isolation and boredom, experts have said.

While some housebound athletes have posted upbeat videos of themselves training or attempting Internet challenges such as juggling toilet rolls, the stress caused by the extreme adjustment and uncertain future looks likely to take its toll.

Long-term effects on athletes after the 2003 SARS and 2009 swine flu outbreaks included anxiety, obsessive hand-washing and fear of getting too close to people, Tennis Australia chief medical officer Carolyn Broderick said.

However, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented, with athletes sidelined worldwide after the coronavirus forced most sports into hibernation and put billions of people in lockdown.

Those affected range from well-paid superstars such as tennis’ Serena Williams, who has suffered from depression in the past, to journeyman pros and Olympic hopefuls whose lives have been thrown into turmoil.

Williams, 38, who only needs one more Grand Slam title to equal the all-time record of 24, admitted that social distancing because of the coronavirus has left her feeling “a ton of stress.”

“Every little thing makes me crazy. And by anxiety I mean I’m just on edge. Any time anyone sneezes around me or coughs I get crazy,” she said on TikTok.

Even before the virus, a steady stream of people involved in sports — often an insecure and high-stress profession — have wrestled with depression, from Williams to Olympic swimming great Michael Phelps, mixed martial arts fighter Ronda Rousey, boxer Mike Tyson and All Blacks rugby player John Kirwan.

The athletes out of action include thousands of would-be Olympians, many of whom have put careers on hold to chase medal dreams.

“I would be lying if I said I was all right,” said US weightlifter Kate Nye, who has bipolar disorder and was bound for Tokyo.

Concerns have also been raised about Australia’s swimmers and cricketers, after athletes in both sports suffered well-documented psychological problems in the past.

“The mental health thing, we talked about it in a conference call this week,” Australian men’s cricket coach Justin Langer said. “Particularly for any of our staff or players who are home alone basically. We have to keep an eye on those guys and girls to make sure they’re OK.”

Broderick, who was deputy medical director for Australia’s 2016 Olympics team and sits on a National Rugby League advisory panel, said that the effects of isolation can be felt more acutely by athletes.

“They have all the same psychological issues that everyone does, but also the stress and anxiety about their futures that they cannot easily control,” she said. “They don’t know what the next stage is going to be or how long they’re going to have to quarantine or isolate for.”

Substance abuse, such as drinking or using drugs, is one tell-tale sign of problems, Broderick said.

“Stress and anxiety can manifest in substance abuse. That’s what I’d look out for, if they’re using alcohol as a support,” she said.

She recommended that athletes stick to routines, focus on what can be controlled, and use their extra time for a hobby or online training to maintain their mental health.