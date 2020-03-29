SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Djokovic donates to Serbia

Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic yesterday said that he is donating 1 million euros (US$1.12 million) to help his native Serbia buy respirators and other gear to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The player was speaking in a videoconference call from Marbella, Spain, where he and his family are hunkering down under nationwide lockdown orders. “Our donation is for the purchase of life-saving respirators and other sanitary equipment,” the tennis star said, adding that he also plans to start “posting physical exercises I do in our apartment on social networks.”

CRICKET

English mull virus checks

The England and Wales Cricket Board is considering installing coronavirus checkpoints and isolation units at grounds so that games could restart behind closed doors. The board last week announced that no professional cricket would be played before May 28 at the earliest, but the board is stepping up its planning for a potential resumption of international action with no spectators. “We’re mapping out what international matches would look like behind closed doors,” Director of Special Projects Steve Elworthy told the Guardian. “You have to think about ... creating a safe and sterile environment around that venue so that everyone who comes in is clear. So it’s how you test them at the gate, the isolation units that you have to put in.”

OLYMPICS

Athletes qualified until 2021

Olympic officials have confirmed that the 6,200 or so athletes who had already punched their ticket for Tokyo would keep their spots for the rescheduled Games next year. The decision, agreed to by all of the international sports organizations, resolves one of the key questions for marathoners, open-water swimmers and hundreds of other athletes whose qualifying process came early in the sports calendar this year, before the coronavirus started shutting down sports across the globe. Still to be determined is how the 33 sports that make up the Olympics would allocate the rest of the spots at the rescheduled games.

GOLF

Fire destroys Love’s home

Two-time US Ryder Cup captain and 1997 PGA Championship winner Davis Love’s home was destroyed by fire yesterday, but there were no injuries in the early morning blaze. The 55-year-old resident of Saint Simons Island, Georgia — near the site of a PGA Tour event — revealed the incident in a Twitter post. “While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home ... we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” Love said in a statement. “We’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.” Love was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.

SOCCER

Dybala back in training

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, one of the highest-profile players to be infected with COVID-19, has started training again after recovering from the illness. Dybala is one of three players at Juventus who have tested positive, alongside defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi. Players at other Serie A clubs have also tested positive. “I’ve had strong symptoms, but I’m much better today,” Dybala, 26, told the Juventus television channel. “Now, I can move and walk and try to work out. A few days ago, when I tried to do those things, I was struggling for breath. My muscles ached.”