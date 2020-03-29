TENNIS
Djokovic donates to Serbia
Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic yesterday said that he is donating 1 million euros (US$1.12 million) to help his native Serbia buy respirators and other gear to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The player was speaking in a videoconference call from Marbella, Spain, where he and his family are hunkering down under nationwide lockdown orders. “Our donation is for the purchase of life-saving respirators and other sanitary equipment,” the tennis star said, adding that he also plans to start “posting physical exercises I do in our apartment on social networks.”
CRICKET
English mull virus checks
The England and Wales Cricket Board is considering installing coronavirus checkpoints and isolation units at grounds so that games could restart behind closed doors. The board last week announced that no professional cricket would be played before May 28 at the earliest, but the board is stepping up its planning for a potential resumption of international action with no spectators. “We’re mapping out what international matches would look like behind closed doors,” Director of Special Projects Steve Elworthy told the Guardian. “You have to think about ... creating a safe and sterile environment around that venue so that everyone who comes in is clear. So it’s how you test them at the gate, the isolation units that you have to put in.”
OLYMPICS
Athletes qualified until 2021
Olympic officials have confirmed that the 6,200 or so athletes who had already punched their ticket for Tokyo would keep their spots for the rescheduled Games next year. The decision, agreed to by all of the international sports organizations, resolves one of the key questions for marathoners, open-water swimmers and hundreds of other athletes whose qualifying process came early in the sports calendar this year, before the coronavirus started shutting down sports across the globe. Still to be determined is how the 33 sports that make up the Olympics would allocate the rest of the spots at the rescheduled games.
GOLF
Fire destroys Love’s home
Two-time US Ryder Cup captain and 1997 PGA Championship winner Davis Love’s home was destroyed by fire yesterday, but there were no injuries in the early morning blaze. The 55-year-old resident of Saint Simons Island, Georgia — near the site of a PGA Tour event — revealed the incident in a Twitter post. “While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home ... we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” Love said in a statement. “We’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.” Love was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.
SOCCER
Dybala back in training
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, one of the highest-profile players to be infected with COVID-19, has started training again after recovering from the illness. Dybala is one of three players at Juventus who have tested positive, alongside defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi. Players at other Serie A clubs have also tested positive. “I’ve had strong symptoms, but I’m much better today,” Dybala, 26, told the Juventus television channel. “Now, I can move and walk and try to work out. A few days ago, when I tried to do those things, I was struggling for breath. My muscles ached.”
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for US$400 million, ending the billionaire’s legal fight with Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) and clearing the way to build a new arena for his NBA team down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer on Tuesday announced his cash purchase of the venerated arena. Ballmer, a former Microsoft executive, and Clippers vice chairman Dennis Wong are making the transaction through CAPSS LLC, a newly formed entity that would continue to operate the Forum as a live music venue. “This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said.
EXPENDITURE: Tokyo Games organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said that ‘additional expenses are going to be quite massive’ to reschedule the Olympics The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-to-August window next year for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. John Coates, head of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics, told the newspaper that the Games would have to be held between the tennis Grand Slams of Wimbledon, scheduled to end in mid-July, and the US Open, which starts in late August. “We want to more or less finalize the dates in four weeks’ time,” the newspaper quoted Coates as saying. Coates, who is also
PROUD, BUT BOWING OUT: The Dallas center missed all of 2018 due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, but Travis Frederick returned to be a standout again last season Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick on Monday stunningly announced his retirement. Frederick, who turned 29 on Wednesday last week, was a Pro Bowl selection in five of his six NFL seasons. Frederick revealed his retirement in a lengthy letter, beginning it by writing: “After much consideration, discussion, and reflection, I have decided to retire from football. This was not an easy decision.” Frederick cited his bout with autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre syndrome as a factor. He missed the 2018 season due to the illness in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system, but he returned to be a standout again last
When two Spanish soccer players took to the controls of FIFA 20 after the COVID-19 pandemic saw their La Liga match canceled, a stadium-sized virtual audience watched online. The huge digital crowd last week is part of a spectacular boom for the digital gaming industry, as record numbers flock to online servers for distraction, entertainment and friendship with the “real world” seemingly falling apart. Real Betis Balompie striker Borja Iglesias kicked the winning goal using his own digital likeness in the 6-5 battle against Sevilla, which was broadcast on popular video game streaming platform Twitch. It took place at the same time the