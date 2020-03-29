Even to Sister Jean Delores-Schmidt, the lovable nonagenarian nun and team chaplain who became a star during Loyola University Chicago’s stunning run to the Final Four two years ago, this is new territory: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought big chunks of the world to a near standstill.
“This is very different,” said Sister Jean, who turns 101 this year. “Spanish flu was just about over in 1919 when I was born and so I only know about that through hearsay and what my family told me... I’ve lived through the Depression, I’ve lived through World War II and all these other things that have happened within the last 20 years — but nothing like this.”
“It’s a totally whole new thing,” she added. “It’s sort of like a futuristic movie, where things just happen when everything is foggy and people aren’t alert.”
Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY
Although there are no games, Sister Jean has been staying busy.
She is still working. She has been undergoing physical therapy — lately only in her room — at the downtown rehab facility where she has lived ever since she broke a hip about two years ago. The treatment has been to strengthen her right leg following a bout of shingles.
Loyola released a video this week with her wearing a maroon and gold scarf, urging others to stay home and practice social distancing.
Photo: AFP
She calls it “a team effort” and encourages people to pray for healthcare workers and store employees, who are “making sacrifices for us.”
Sister Jean said that she has been calling basketball players to see how they are doing and to make sure that they are keeping up with their schoolwork with the campus basically shut down.
All members of the team are also required to complete an essay — “Desires of the Heart” — detailing their goals.
Sister Jean was hoping that Loyola would get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since their magical Final Four run, but a loss to Valparaiso in the Missouri Valley quarter-finals basically dashed those hopes for her Ramblers, who finished this season 21-11.
Had there been an NCAA Final Four tournament this year, she knows who she would have picked to win.
“I was thinking Kentucky would win it this year,” Sister Jean said.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for US$400 million, ending the billionaire’s legal fight with Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) and clearing the way to build a new arena for his NBA team down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer on Tuesday announced his cash purchase of the venerated arena. Ballmer, a former Microsoft executive, and Clippers vice chairman Dennis Wong are making the transaction through CAPSS LLC, a newly formed entity that would continue to operate the Forum as a live music venue. “This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said.
DISSENT: The US track and field body joined sports officials in Norway and Brazil, as well as Indian athletes, in calling on the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 organizers have started drafting possible alternatives to holding the Olympics this summer, two sources familiar with the talks said, in contrast to the Japanese government’s stance that postponement is not an option. While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted sports events around the world, Japan has been steadfast in saying that the Games would go on. A Japanese government spokesman on Wednesday said that Tokyo was not preparing for postponement. “Finally, we have been asked to make a simulation in case of a postponement,” said one of the sources, an official close to the organizing committee who is involved in drafting the
EXPENDITURE: Tokyo Games organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said that ‘additional expenses are going to be quite massive’ to reschedule the Olympics The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-to-August window next year for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. John Coates, head of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics, told the newspaper that the Games would have to be held between the tennis Grand Slams of Wimbledon, scheduled to end in mid-July, and the US Open, which starts in late August. “We want to more or less finalize the dates in four weeks’ time,” the newspaper quoted Coates as saying. Coates, who is also
PROUD, BUT BOWING OUT: The Dallas center missed all of 2018 due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, but Travis Frederick returned to be a standout again last season Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick on Monday stunningly announced his retirement. Frederick, who turned 29 on Wednesday last week, was a Pro Bowl selection in five of his six NFL seasons. Frederick revealed his retirement in a lengthy letter, beginning it by writing: “After much consideration, discussion, and reflection, I have decided to retire from football. This was not an easy decision.” Frederick cited his bout with autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre syndrome as a factor. He missed the 2018 season due to the illness in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system, but he returned to be a standout again last