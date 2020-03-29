Journeyman soccer player Toni Dovale put his soccer boots to one side and slipped into a pharmacist’s white coat in the front line struggle against COVID-19 in Spain.
The 29-year-old pharmacy graduate and former top-level sportsman had been playing soccer for a Thai club, but was visiting his family in Spain when the pandemic took hold.
He decided to pitch in his “grain of sand” against the virus using the studies that he had yet to put into practice due to his passion for soccer.
Photo: AFP
“I really was packing my bags to go back when things got complicated,” Dovale said.
Travel restrictions trapped Dovale in his native La Coruna in the Atlantic coast region of Galicia, where he started his soccer career with nearby RC Celta de Vigo.
Although Dovale also completed his university studies in pharmacy four years ago, he had never worked in the field.
Now with the world of sports in limbo, the soccer player realized that the time was right to use his studies to help his homeland.
“I was playing in Asia then; pharmacy is different there and I was never in Spain long enough to work,” he said. “With football stopped and travel banned, I said to myself: ‘Get some practical experience and do your bit.’”
The coronavirus is ravaging Spain, although there is hope, as about 10,000 people have recovered.
“We’re in a really frightening situation. Those of us working with the public are afraid and the people who come to us for advice are afraid, too,” said Dovale, who is working in a pharmacy run by his family.
He has gloves, but no mask — and does not appear ready to lose his smile any time soon.
“We all know we are exposed, that this is a pandemic and a complicated situation,” he said. “But we all know, too, that our behavior in complicated situations defines who we are — and for me, I need to put fears for my own safety to one side and help in any way that I can. There are shortages of many things and we are struggling to get enough of the simple things like thermometers, paracetamol, gloves and hand gels.”
Dovale played soccer for Spanish top flight clubs CD Leganes and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid, Sporting Kansas City in the US and Bengaluru in the Indian Super League before moving to Thailand.
“Right now, I’m the same as everyone else in that I train at home jumping over the furniture,” he said, jokingly. “I start at 7am and I use whatever I can, including bottles of water and stuff like that. Then I go downstairs to the pharmacy.”
“I hope this is over as soon as possible and that I can go back to playing football again,” Dovale added. “Right now though everything is up in the air, and I have no idea when sports will get going again over there [in Asia] or when we Europeans will be allowed to even travel again. I have no idea how this is going to pan out. Let’s just hope it’s all over soon and I can get back to my normal life playing football.”
