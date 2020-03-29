All Blacks head coach Ian Foster yesterday said that he would take a pay cut and players would follow suit as New Zealand Rugby cuts expenses while professional competitions are shuttered during the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a radio interview, Foster confirmed that he and other coaches had agreed to substantial pay cuts as long as New Zealand Rugby’s revenues are affected. He did not give a percentage figure.
“Our coaching group has definitely taken a big cut,” Foster told radio Newstalk ZB. “It’s already been agreed to.”
Photo: AP
“With rugby, when there’s no games there’s no revenue and that’s a tough thing,” Foster said. “There’s been a lot of shaving of the programs and what it’s also come down to is cutting salaries. That’s happened for some and happening for others.”
Foster said he had spoken to several All Blacks players who accept that their pay is to be cut and are prepared to make that sacrifice while the southern hemisphere Super Rugby tournament is suspended.
July Test matches in New Zealand and Australia are also in doubt.
“It’s a different sort of process for players, but I know that they’re willing to go into that space too,” he said. “As we go through the next few days, that will be finalized.”
“It’s a given, they understand that,” Foster added. “It’s just a matter of working it through so all the different levels of players are dealt with fairly. I haven’t had one player yet who doesn’t know it’s going to happen or doesn’t accept that it’s going to happen.”
Players and coaches in many professional sports around the world are taking pay cuts while leagues are suspended.
New Zealand rugby has been hard hit by the shutdown, Foster said. “It’s a dire state when you can’t play a game. We’re obviously in a high-cost, high-revenue industry and when the revenue dies, you’re left with high costs, so it’s a no-brainer. There’s going to be some pain.”
Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys said that he expected to announce tomorrow a rescue package for clubs and players during the coranavirus crisis.
The National Rugby League is suspended indefinitely, putting clubs and the sport itself under extreme financial pressure.
“I will put a package to the commission on Monday morning and then hopefully make an announcement that afternoon that I think the players and the clubs will be happy with,” V’landys told the Sydney Morning Herald.
On Friday, Australian Rules football players in the Australian Football League agreed after lengthy negotiations to take pay cuts.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for US$400 million, ending the billionaire’s legal fight with Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) and clearing the way to build a new arena for his NBA team down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer on Tuesday announced his cash purchase of the venerated arena. Ballmer, a former Microsoft executive, and Clippers vice chairman Dennis Wong are making the transaction through CAPSS LLC, a newly formed entity that would continue to operate the Forum as a live music venue. “This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said.
DISSENT: The US track and field body joined sports officials in Norway and Brazil, as well as Indian athletes, in calling on the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 organizers have started drafting possible alternatives to holding the Olympics this summer, two sources familiar with the talks said, in contrast to the Japanese government’s stance that postponement is not an option. While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted sports events around the world, Japan has been steadfast in saying that the Games would go on. A Japanese government spokesman on Wednesday said that Tokyo was not preparing for postponement. “Finally, we have been asked to make a simulation in case of a postponement,” said one of the sources, an official close to the organizing committee who is involved in drafting the
EXPENDITURE: Tokyo Games organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said that ‘additional expenses are going to be quite massive’ to reschedule the Olympics The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-to-August window next year for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. John Coates, head of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics, told the newspaper that the Games would have to be held between the tennis Grand Slams of Wimbledon, scheduled to end in mid-July, and the US Open, which starts in late August. “We want to more or less finalize the dates in four weeks’ time,” the newspaper quoted Coates as saying. Coates, who is also
PROUD, BUT BOWING OUT: The Dallas center missed all of 2018 due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, but Travis Frederick returned to be a standout again last season Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick on Monday stunningly announced his retirement. Frederick, who turned 29 on Wednesday last week, was a Pro Bowl selection in five of his six NFL seasons. Frederick revealed his retirement in a lengthy letter, beginning it by writing: “After much consideration, discussion, and reflection, I have decided to retire from football. This was not an easy decision.” Frederick cited his bout with autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre syndrome as a factor. He missed the 2018 season due to the illness in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system, but he returned to be a standout again last