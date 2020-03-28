Organizers of the suspended Europe Olympic boxing qualifiers in London on Thursday hit back at accusations of irresponsibility as the number of competitors and coaches testing positive for COVID-19 grew to six.
The Croatian Boxing Federation said that three team members had contracted the disease, a day after Turkey reported positives for two boxers and a coach.
The event at the Copper Box, featuring hundreds of male and female fighters seeking places at the now-postponed Tokyo Olympic Games, was halted on Monday last week after three days.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The International Olympic Committee’s Boxing Task Force (BTF), which organized the event after last year’s suspension of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), wished those concerned a speedy recovery, but questioned the link.
“Some news reports appeared to draw a connection between the affected participants and the Boxing Road to the Tokyo European qualifier held in London,” it said in a statement. “The London event was suspended 10 days ago ... and the BTF is not aware of any link between the competition and the infection. Many participants were in independently organized training camps in Italy, Great Britain and in their home countries before the competition started on 14 March 2020 and have returned home a while ago, so it is not possible to know the source of infection.”
The Turkish Boxing Federation named one of its boxers as middleweight Serhat Guler, who had a bye before beating Israel’s Mikhail Ostroumov on Monday last week.
Croatia’s N1 television reported that heavyweight Toni Filipi, beaten by Ukraine’s Serhii Horskov on March 15, and coach Tomo Kadic had tested positive.
“The IOC should have known that they ought to have scrapped the qualifiers,” Kadic said.
The BBC quoted Croatian federation secretary-general Marko Marovic as saying that the third person was also a coach.
“Our epidemiologist says they were most probably infected during the Tokyo 2020 qualifier,” he added.
Turkish federation president Eyup Gozgec said the situation was “the disastrous result of the irresponsibility of the IOC task force.”
“This virus has been around since December 2019. Therefore, it is inevitable to ask why the European Qualification event was not postponed before it even took place,” he wrote in a letter to board members of the European Boxing Confederation.
The BTF said that many other sports and public events were going on in Britain at the time, as restrictions had not yet been imposed.
Precautionary measures were taken before, during and after the event, the federation said.
A spokesman for local organizers said that the medical team had been in daily contact with Public Health England throughout the tournament with regular guidance provided to all teams and daily temperature tests for competitors.
Spectators were barred on the final Monday.
“Teams were advised on the steps they should take if any members of their delegation showed symptoms,” the spokesman added. “During the competition there were no recorded instances of teams contacting the medical team to report symptoms.”
Gozgec’s criticism of the “horrible event” followed remarks from Russian Boxing Federation president Umar Kremlev, who had said it was “ridiculous” the tournament had ever started.
Kremlev and Gozgec both sit on AIBA’s 28-member executive committee.
The IOC suspended AIBA over issues surrounding its finances and governance.
