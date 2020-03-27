Wellington Phoenix midfielder Tim Payne yesterday tearfully apologized for breaking a COVID-19 quarantine in Australia when he drunkenly drove a golf cart on a Sydney street.
Payne and his passenger in the buggy, teammate Oliver Sail, face the prospect of a heavy fine or suspension over the escapade in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
“I’m incredibly sorry and incredibly embarrassed,” Payne told New Zealand’s Radio Sport. “I take full responsibility for my actions and what unfolded on that night... I 100 percent fully expect there to be repercussions.”
The New Zealand-based Phoenix were in isolation in Sydney in the hope that they could play in the A-League if the Australian competition continued behind closed doors.
However, the plan proved fruitless, as the season was canceled and the team returned home on Tuesday.
New Zealand international Payne, 26, said that his teammates were drinking at their remote accommodations in northern Sydney on Monday night when he and Sail decided to take a golf cart for a ride.
The pair were stopped by police, he said, but he denied reports that they were arrested and members of the public intervened to stop them.
Local media reported that the golf cart was stopped about 5km from the players’ accommodations and Payne blew positive on a roadside breath alcohol test.
“Definitely a mistake on my behalf, it’s just one of those things you wish you could take back,” Payne said.
Football Federation Australia (FFA) said that it was investigating and taking the matter very seriously.
“If any misconduct is found to have occurred, FFA will be swift in taking action under the FFA national code of conduct,” it said.
Wellington Phoenix confirmed that an incident involving Payne and Sail had taken place, saying that they too were investigating.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) hailed Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying after her win at the All England Open Badminton Championships with a video montage on Facebook as the shuttler began 14 days of self-quarantine on her return to Taiwan. The BWF Facebook group released the video on Friday, saying: “She is terrific, she is tenacious, she is the queen. All hail Queen Tai,” lauding her third All England title after her 21-19, 21-15 victory over top seed and then-world No. 1 Chen Yufei of China in in Birmingham on Sunday. Tai on Wednesday posted a photograph of herself onboard an EVA Airways flight
Two great US pastimes, baseball and fantasy sports, were at the center of a court battle on Friday even as ballparks across the country stood silent and empty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Arguing over a suit that was filed as players were about to report for spring training, lawyers for Major League Baseball (MLB) and two teams urged a federal judge to toss out a claim by fantasy sports participants that they were defrauded by MLB’s sign-stealing scandal. An attorney for the DraftKings participants said that fantasy baseball is marketed as based entirely on performance statistics and they would not have entered
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for US$400 million, ending the billionaire’s legal fight with Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) and clearing the way to build a new arena for his NBA team down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer on Tuesday announced his cash purchase of the venerated arena. Ballmer, a former Microsoft executive, and Clippers vice chairman Dennis Wong are making the transaction through CAPSS LLC, a newly formed entity that would continue to operate the Forum as a live music venue. “This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said.
Slovenian Janja Garnbret, the world’s top female climber, is staying calm and focused despite the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with sports events around the world and plunging preparations for the Tokyo Olympics into chaos. The 21-year-old is one of about 10,000 athletes preparing to compete at the Tokyo Games, which organizers insist will go ahead as scheduled from July 24 even as the global sports calendar has ground to a halt due to the pandemic. Garnbret, the reigning two-time world champion in the combined climbing event set to make its Olympics debut in Tokyo, has qualified for the Games already, but others