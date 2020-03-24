Brazil’s top soccer clubs are handing over their stadiums to allow health authorities to turn them into field hospitals and clinics to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
With soccer in the nation suspended until further notice, more than half the clubs in Brazil’s Serie A have given up their stadiums as authorities in densely populated Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro seek to expand hospital capacity to deal with the crisis.
South American champions Flamengo are handing control of their famous Maracana in Rio de Janeiro to health authorities, club president Rodolfo Landim said.
“In this grim moment, I wanted to invite our great Red and Black nation to renew hope and work for better days. Let us take care of our elders, help those who need it most,” Landim wrote in a message to supporters.
Authorities in Sao Paulo — Brazil’s biggest city — said that they would install 200 beds in a field hospital at the municipal Estadio do Pacaembu to relieve pressure on the city’s hospitals, while two of the city’s big clubs were also lending a hand.
Corinthians said that they have made their Arena Corinthians and their training headquarters available “so that the authorities can evaluate how they can be used to combat the spread of the disease.”
Santos announced that a temporary clinic would be set up in one of the lounges inside the Estadio Urbano Caldeira.
Brazilian Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta on Friday last week predicted that the coronavirus would reach its peak in the nation between next month and June, anticipating a drop in COVID-19 infections from September.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) hailed Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying after her win at the All England Open Badminton Championships with a video montage on Facebook as the shuttler began 14 days of self-quarantine on her return to Taiwan. The BWF Facebook group released the video on Friday, saying: “She is terrific, she is tenacious, she is the queen. All hail Queen Tai,” lauding her third All England title after her 21-19, 21-15 victory over top seed and then-world No. 1 Chen Yufei of China in in Birmingham on Sunday. Tai on Wednesday posted a photograph of herself onboard an EVA Airways flight
The UK’s anti-doping body is expected to look into allegations in a newspaper report in which a farmer said that he was offered money to provide an alibi in support of Tyson Fury in a doping case involving the world heavyweight champion. Fury and his cousin, Hughie Fury, were handed retrospective two-year bans by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) in 2017 after initially testing positive in 2015 for nandrolone, which they blamed on eating meat from an uncastrated wild boar. In the case, farmer Martin Carefoot said that he provided the Furys with wild boar, but he has backtracked in an interview with the
Slovenian Janja Garnbret, the world’s top female climber, is staying calm and focused despite the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with sports events around the world and plunging preparations for the Tokyo Olympics into chaos. The 21-year-old is one of about 10,000 athletes preparing to compete at the Tokyo Games, which organizers insist will go ahead as scheduled from July 24 even as the global sports calendar has ground to a halt due to the pandemic. Garnbret, the reigning two-time world champion in the combined climbing event set to make its Olympics debut in Tokyo, has qualified for the Games already, but others
Athletes are being forced to take health risks, Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi said, as competitors started to speak out about holding the Tokyo Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stefanidi and British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson voiced concerns after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday said that it was “fully committed” to running the Games as scheduled from July 24. An IOC member called the body’s stance “insensitive and irresponsible,” saying that athletes were facing “anxiety and heartbreak” as they try to train during the virus emergency. Stefanidi, one of Greece’s most prominent athletes, was scheduled to hand the ceremonial flame to