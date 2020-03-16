The sporting calendar took a serious beating last week, with few events surviving the world’s battle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and even though Saturday’s UFC event in Brazil went ahead, it was against a backdrop of eerie silence in an empty arena.
In the main event, underdog Charles Oliveira from Sao Paolo scored a shock submission win over Kevin Lee with a guillotine choke that would have taken the roof of the Nilson Nelson Gymnasium, if there had been anybody there to see it.
With the local government having banned large gatherings to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, the usual gladiatorial atmosphere of a fight night was absent as the thousands of seats remained unfilled.
Photo: Reuters
Watched only by the coaches, the officials and the production staff, Sweden’s Bea Malecki and Veronica Macedo of Venezuela were the first to make the walk to the octagon. The usual thundering intro music for each fighter was cut short; with no fans, there was no atmosphere of anticipation to build.
Octagon announcer Joe Martinez did his best to inject some life into the proceedings as he introduced the fighters, but his fairground-style announcements of each fighter were met with indifference from those in the arena, who all had other work to do.
The only sounds were the slap of leather on flesh, feet pounding the octagon floor and the odd grunt punctuating the grappling exchanges. Occasionally the sounds of combat were pierced by the shouts of coaches and corner personnel.
The bouts lacked nothing in intensity, but without the electricity from a live audience, they took on the feel of glorified sparring sessions. As the victors had their hands raised, there were no roars of appreciation to reward them.
The first nine bouts on the 12-fight card all went the distance before Renato Moicano finally got a win inside the allotted time with a submission victory over Damir Hadzovic, and Gilbert Burns then added a thunderous knockout of Demian Maia in the co-main event, his full-throated victory roars echoing through the empty hall.
The lack of atmosphere clearly affected some of the fighters, who are more used to battling in front of sold-out arenas full of enthusiastic supporters.
“It was a bit weird not having any fans in the arena, but I could hear everything my coaches were saying, so that was good,” Bea Malecki told reporters after scoring a decision victory in the first fight of the night.
“Sometimes it’s so loud in there. It’s been a crazy week; we did not know if it [the fight] was going to happen or not, but we stuck to the plan,” she said.
With the government in the UK said to be considering a ban on large gatherings, the UFC’s next event in London this weekend might yet be canceled.
That might be a better fate than forcing their gladiators to fight in another empty colosseum.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players on Wednesday celebrated with supporters gathered outside the ground after Neymar set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors, taking them through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate. PSG needed to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany, but Neymar’s 28th-minute header put them ahead on the night in the second leg amid a surreal atmosphere, as banned supporters congregated outside the Parc des Princes instead. Juan Bernat then deflected in a Pablo Sarabia assist to make it 2-0 and PSG
LeBron James closed out a weekend to remember. First, he outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of NBA conference leaders. Then he kept the Los Angeles Lakers rolling with a victory over the streaking Clippers. James on Sunday had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a 112-103 victory that ended the Clippers’ six-game winning streak. He put up 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Friday against the Bucks. “His best weekend in a Lakers uniform I’m assuming,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I wasn’t here last year, but, in my mind, this was the best
Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo on Monday pounced late to win a rainy second stage of the Paris-Nice, as pre-race favorite Nairo Quintana suffered a damaging day. German stage 1 winner Maximilian Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe remained in the overall leader’s maillot jaune, while double Giro d’Italia points classification winner Nizzolo was second, 15 seconds adrift. The second stage culminated in a small bunch sprint after a blustery 166.5km struggle from Chevreus to Chalette-Sur-Loing, with Slovakian star Peter Sagan and 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali notably keeping pace with a lead group of 12. Sagan and Nibali, who finished three seconds behind Monday’s
Coronavirus fears and a local outbreak of COVID-19 are forcing authorities to take unprecedented measures at today’s Olympic flame-lighting ceremony for the Tokyo Summer Games. After dozens of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the broader western Peloponnese, the Greek Olympic Committee on Monday said that the ceremony would be held without spectators. Only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo organizing committee, compared with 700 originally, would be allowed to attend today’s event in Olympia, where the ancient Games were held. A dress rehearsal scheduled for yesterday was also to be closed to the public. The Greek committee had