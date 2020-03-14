Sawgrass closes doors to golf fans

The potential for a Masters free from spectators dominated discussion during the first round of the Players Championship, after the PGA Tour imposed a closed-door policy for the final 54 holes at Sawgrass as worries increase over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that he held discussions with US President Donald Trump before announcing a ban on spectators that is to remain in place for three subsequent tournaments. Attention has turned toward the first major of the year, with an update expected from Augusta National imminently.

Empty galleries are to form the backdrop on the last three days at Sawgrass, as they would for the entirety of the Valspar Championship, World Golf Championship Match Play and the Texas Open.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama hits a tee shot during the first round of the Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Speculation is rife that the public would not be able to attend the Masters — due to tee off on April 9.

“It would be very unusual without hearing the roars echoing through the valley,” 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth said of an empty Augusta. “You can feed off a crowd anywhere and it can also add a bit of pressure as well, in certain situations. This isn’t ideal for anyone, but I think if you polled the players, we would rather have the Masters go on without spectators than not go on at all. I think you would probably get a unanimous vote on that one — but it’s a shame.”

The Tour’s stance was criticized by Briton Lee Westwood.

“Considering the approach of other sports in the US, I’m surprised how little the PGA Tour is doing,” the former world No 1 said. “I know we don’t play in such a confined arena, but surely our age-range of fans is more susceptible.”

Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung withdrew from the Players Championship just hours before the first round, while aiming a broadside at the lack of coronavirus safeguards at the course.

“I’m probably the only one who is not playing,” Pan posted on Twitter. “Same number as the hand sanitizers in the clubhouse, locker and dining.”

Monahan had sought to emphasize differences between golf and other US-based sports — for example, the NBA, which has suspended competition completely. Yet, owing to the fluid nature of the situation, golf might still follow the same path.

“Obviously we’re an outdoor sport, we’re not in a stadium, and here this week at Sawgrass, our players are making their way over 400 acres,” he said. “We felt by taking this step to address the problem with our fans, we’re in a position where we can continue to operate the events as of right now.”

There would be a “significant” financial hit from the Tour’s flagship competition going spectator-free, Monahan said.

About 200,000 tickets have been sold for the week.

Hideki Matsuyama ignored the fraught backdrop to return a nine-under-par 63 on Thursday, matching the course record at Sawgrass.