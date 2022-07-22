SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: I listened on YouTube to the theme song “Let’s make memories together, Kalingko” by the singer Usay Kawlu.

B: What does “Kalingko” mean?

A: It means “Hualien” in the language of the Amis people.

The 2020 Hualien County Joint Indigenous Harvest Festival. 2020花蓮縣原住民族聯合豐年節。 Photo courtesy of Hualien County Government 照片：花蓮縣政府提供

B: I think we’re going to create some beautiful memories during our trip to Hualien.

A: 我在YouTube上聽過歌手舞思愛演唱的豐年節主題曲︰《憶起相聚Kalingko》。

B: 「Kalingko」是什麼意思？

A: 就是阿美族語的「花蓮」。

B: 這次去花蓮玩一定會留下很棒的回憶。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）