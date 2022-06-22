A: The musical “The Lion King” is touring Taiwan. Do you want to go with me?
B: OK. I’ve watched Disney’s animated film and also a live-action adaptation, but I’ve never seen the musical.
A: The musical tells the story of the adventures of Prince Simba as a young lion. However, the live performance is stunning.
Photo courtesy of KHAM Inc 照片︰寬宏藝術提供
B: The songs from the musical are really great. I especially love “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” I can’t wait for the live show.
A: 音樂劇《獅子王》來台灣巡演了！你想要跟我去看嗎？
B: 好啊，我之前看過迪士尼的動畫版，還看過真人版電影，不過從來沒看過音樂劇。
A: 音樂劇也是關於獅子辛巴的冒險故事，不過現場演出更震撼。
B: 劇中的名曲都很好聽，我超愛《Circle of Life》、《Can You Feel the Love Tonight》，現場演唱一定更精彩。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
“stunning”
You could also say: impressive, awesome, awe-inspiring or breathtaking.
五六月是畢業季，近兩年受到疫情影響，畢業生只能參加線上畢業典禮，完成校園的最後一哩路。但無論如何，懷抱夢想與抱負，大步邁向人生就是最重要且值得被祝福的。今年五月，流行音樂歌手泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）受紐約大學之邀於畢業典禮致詞，她的演說金句也受到外界讚賞，本次就讓我們從她的演說內容來認識多益測驗相關單字吧！ commencement address 畢業致詞 「畢業典禮」經常用commencement來形容，而這個單字當動詞commence時是代表「開始」（begin）的意思。需要注意的是commence和commerce「商業、貿易」拼法相似，但意思完全不同。 The construction of the stadium is scheduled to commence next month. （體育場興建工程預計從下個月開始。） Many retailers have increased their investment in mobile commerce since the outbreak of the pandemic. （許多零售商自疫情爆發後，開始增加他們在行動商務上的投資。） 泰勒絲在她的畢業致詞（commencement address）中分享了她的人生經歷和體悟，並祝福所有即將踏入社會，或迎接下一段人生旅程的畢業生們。 I will, however, give you some life hacks I wish I knew when I was starting out my dreams of a career, and navigating life, love, pressure, choices, shame, hope and friendship. （我將會提供一些希望我在職業生涯開始時，以及在面對生活、愛情、壓力、選擇、羞恥、希望和友誼時就能知道的生活小竅門。） hack (v)常見的解釋是科技上的「駭入」，當名詞時則是hacker「駭客」。但在此hack解釋為處理某些活動和事情上的「策略、技巧」。 The IT department discovered that the company’s computer system was hacked. （資訊部門發現公司的電腦系統被駭入。） This Web page provides some practical shortcuts and hacks for Mac users. （這個網頁提供了Mac使用者一些實用的捷徑和竅門。） navigate (v)「導航、（用地圖）找到方向或位置」，這個單字也可以用在電腦網路的使用上，代表找到想要的資訊等。 The company’s Web site is well-designed so it’s easy to navigate. （這公司的網頁設計非常好，所以很容易找到所需的資訊。） It’s better to ask a real estate agent
Can hand dryers spread bacteria around? (2/3) 防疫抗菌該用烘手機？（二） A: The University of Leeds in the UK has carried out a similar study. B: What did the study find? A: The experiment showed that whether it is a warm-air or a high-powered jet-air hand dryer, the germ count within a 1m circumference of the dryer increases by many multiples. B: I see, then during the pandemic I’ll switch to using paper towels. A: 英國里茲大學也有類似的研究。 B: 研究結果如何？ A: 實驗發現使用烘手機，不論是加熱式還是噴射氣流式，周圍一公尺內的細菌量會增加好幾倍。 B: 那在疫情期間我還是改用擦手紙好了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Can hand dryers spread bacteria around? (3/3) 防疫抗菌該用烘手機？（三） A: You also need to take care when using paper towels. B: Aren’t paper towels cleaner than using a hand dryer? A: That’s right. However, the germ count on a paper towel dispenser is also high. B: Ah, I get it. So when using paper towels, it’s important not to make contact with the dispenser. A: 使用擦手紙也要注意。 B: 這樣不是比使用烘手機乾淨嗎？ A: 沒錯啦，但擦手紙架上的細菌量也不少。 B: 我懂了，在擦手時要注意盡量別碰到擦手紙架。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Sunshine, you make me sleepy 哈～哈～為什麼曬太陽好想睡？ Without the sun, no living thing could survive on Earth, including humans. The sun allows food to grow and helps your body produce vitamin D. Why, then, does this life-giving star also make you feel tired? Perhaps you’ve wondered this after spending a day in the sun, and ending up completely exhausted. There are several reasons why direct sunlight tires you out. The first is that your body doesn’t want to heat up. Therefore, it has to use a lot of energy to cool itself down and maintain its ideal temperature, 37°C. It does this by sending blood to your skin’s