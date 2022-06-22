SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Musical ‘The Lion King’ is touring Taiwan again (1/3) 音樂劇《獅子王》再度來台巡演（一）

A: The musical “The Lion King” is touring Taiwan. Do you want to go with me?

B: OK. I’ve watched Disney’s animated film and also a live-action adaptation, but I’ve never seen the musical.

A: The musical tells the story of the adventures of Prince Simba as a young lion. However, the live performance is stunning.

The musical “The Lion King.” 《獅子王》音樂劇。 Photo courtesy of KHAM Inc 照片︰寬宏藝術提供

B: The songs from the musical are really great. I especially love “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” I can’t wait for the live show.

A: 音樂劇《獅子王》來台灣巡演了！你想要跟我去看嗎？

B: 好啊，我之前看過迪士尼的動畫版，還看過真人版電影，不過從來沒看過音樂劇。

A: 音樂劇也是關於獅子辛巴的冒險故事，不過現場演出更震撼。

B: 劇中的名曲都很好聽，我超愛《Circle of Life》、《Can You Feel the Love Tonight》，現場演唱一定更精彩。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）