‘Truth never perishes’: Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard 強尼戴普勝訴後發聲！感激重獲新生 「真理永不滅」

The trial of the century between 58-year-old Johnny Depp and 36-year-old Amber Heard has finally come to a close. The court has ruled in favor of Depp. Heard has been ordered to pay Depp US$10.35 million — about NT$ 300.2 million — in damages, while the jury also found in favor of Heard in her counter-suit against Depp and awarded her US$2 million. After winning the case, Depp issued a statement, saying that “the jury gave me my life back.”

The trial has attracted attention from fans worldwide. In the statement, Depp acknowledged the work of the judge, jurors, court staff and sheriffs, and closed his statement with “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun“ and “Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes.”

In contrast, Amber Heard, who kept breaking down in court, has been ordered to pay US$10.35 million to Depp. The lawsuit has dealt a huge blow to her acting career, with her roles and scenes having been cut from movies. Her statement on her Instagram account did not garner much attention either. While she has 4.82 million followers, her statement only received 400 thousand likes, in sharp contrast to the attention showered on her ex-husband.

Johnny Depp, left, who was in the UK, did not appear in court, but issued a statement after winning the trial. 人在英國的強尼戴普(左)未出庭，但已發表勝訴聲明。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

五十八歲好萊塢巨星「強哥」強尼戴普和小他二十二歲的前妻安柏赫德互告的「世紀官司」，最後由強哥正式勝訴，安柏須賠償一千零三十五萬美金（約三點零二億台幣），安柏的反訴也獲得兩百萬美金（約台幣五千八百三十八萬元）賠償，強哥也在勝訴後發表聲明，直呼自己「重獲新生」。

此次判決引發全世界粉絲關注，強哥不忘感謝法官、陪審團、法院工作人員和治安官的崇高工作，最後堅定表示：「最好的還沒有到來，新的篇章終於開始」，並說「真理永不滅」。

反觀在法庭上屢屢失控的安柏赫德，她敗訴後須賠償一千零三十五萬美金，自己的演藝生涯更將大受打擊，不僅主演的電影被砍戲份，連在IG的聲明也無人問津，雖然她有四百八十二萬粉絲追蹤，該聲明文卻只有四十萬人按讚，對比前夫下場相當悽慘。

（自由時報）