The trial of the century between 58-year-old Johnny Depp and 36-year-old Amber Heard has finally come to a close. The court has ruled in favor of Depp. Heard has been ordered to pay Depp US$10.35 million — about NT$ 300.2 million — in damages, while the jury also found in favor of Heard in her counter-suit against Depp and awarded her US$2 million. After winning the case, Depp issued a statement, saying that “the jury gave me my life back.”
The trial has attracted attention from fans worldwide. In the statement, Depp acknowledged the work of the judge, jurors, court staff and sheriffs, and closed his statement with “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun“ and “Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes.”
In contrast, Amber Heard, who kept breaking down in court, has been ordered to pay US$10.35 million to Depp. The lawsuit has dealt a huge blow to her acting career, with her roles and scenes having been cut from movies. Her statement on her Instagram account did not garner much attention either. While she has 4.82 million followers, her statement only received 400 thousand likes, in sharp contrast to the attention showered on her ex-husband.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
五十八歲好萊塢巨星「強哥」強尼戴普和小他二十二歲的前妻安柏赫德互告的「世紀官司」，最後由強哥正式勝訴，安柏須賠償一千零三十五萬美金（約三點零二億台幣），安柏的反訴也獲得兩百萬美金（約台幣五千八百三十八萬元）賠償，強哥也在勝訴後發表聲明，直呼自己「重獲新生」。
此次判決引發全世界粉絲關注，強哥不忘感謝法官、陪審團、法院工作人員和治安官的崇高工作，最後堅定表示：「最好的還沒有到來，新的篇章終於開始」，並說「真理永不滅」。
反觀在法庭上屢屢失控的安柏赫德，她敗訴後須賠償一千零三十五萬美金，自己的演藝生涯更將大受打擊，不僅主演的電影被砍戲份，連在IG的聲明也無人問津，雖然她有四百八十二萬粉絲追蹤，該聲明文卻只有四十萬人按讚，對比前夫下場相當悽慘。
（自由時報）
At the intersection of Boai Road Section 2 and Jhongsing Road near Carrefour’s Chiayi store in Chiayi City at about 10pm on Tuesday last week, an ambulance from the Chiayi City Government Fire Bureau’s East District Branch collided with a sport utility vehicle (SUV) while it was transferring a man diagnosed with COVID-19 to Chiayi Christian Hospital. The right side of the front end of the ambulance was badly damaged, with its wheel knocked off. The male COVID-19 patient was not hurt, but the onboard paramedic was suffering discomfort in his lower back. The Fire Bureau dispatched two ambulances to
Battle of the zongzi: north vs south (1/3) 南部粽、北部粽大對決（一） A: Oh, what did you buy? B: I got some bamboo leaves. The three-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend starts on Friday, and my grandma wants to teach me how to make zongzi. A: What kind of zongzi are you going to make? B: We decided to go with northern zongzi, with a large piece of pork belly meat. They will be delicious. A: 你去買了什麼回來啊？ B: 我去買了竹葉，端午節三天連假週五要開始了，我阿嬤要教我包粽子。 A: 你們要包什麼粽子呢？ B: 我們打算要包北部粽，裡面有一大塊五花肉，超好吃。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: As I recall, southern zongzi are made by soaking the glutinous rice, wrapping it in leaves with other ingredients and then cooking it in water. B: With the northern zongzi, the glutinous rice is first stir-fried. A: That’s right. Then it is wrapped with other ingredients and steamed, making the rice in the northern zongzi more fragrant. B: Come now, the southern zongzi, stuffed with loads of ingredients, are better by far. A: 我記得南部粽要將糯米泡水，包裹配料，放到水裡煮熟。 B: 北部粽糯米要先用醬汁拌炒。 A: 對啊，然後包裹餡料蒸熟，所以北部粽的米飯會比較香。 B: 拜託，餡料豐富的南部粽才好吃啦。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Battle of the zongzi: north vs south (3/3) 北部粽、南部粽大對決（三） A: As well as savory zongzi, I also like to eat Huzhou zongzi with red bean paste filling. B: Over the past few years, different kinds of frozen zongzi have become popular, too. A: Have you tried pearl milk tea zongzi? I’m curious as to what they taste like. B: This year, some people have taken the idea and run with it, making zongzi-filled bread and even zongzi pizza. A: It’s best not to overindulge, as glutinous rice is not very digestible. B: Also, a single zongzi has the same amount of calories as two or three bowls of