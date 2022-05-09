A: That’s weird. Why have the real-name registration QR codes disappeared from public places?
B: That’s because the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has abolished the 1922 SMS Contact Tracing System.
A: Is there anything to replace it?
B: The CECC is encouraging everyone to use the Taiwan Social Distancing App. Haven’t you downloaded it?
A: 奇怪，公共場所的實聯制QR code怎麼都不見了？
B: 中央流行疫情指揮中心已宣布，取消1922簡訊實聯制囉。
A: 那有什麼替代措施嗎？
B: 指揮中心鼓勵大家使用「台灣社交距離」App，你下載了沒？
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
abolished
You could also say: canceled, terminated, rescinded or revoked.
