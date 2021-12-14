Scholz takes over as German chancellor, ending Merkel era 德國新總理蕭茲就任 梅克爾時代落幕

German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as chancellor on Wednesday last week, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel. Merkel, 67, Germany’s first woman chancellor, retired from politics after four consecutive terms, is Germany’s first post-war leader to step aside of her own accord.

Merkel belongs to the center-right Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), while the Social Democratic Party (SPD), to which Scholz belongs, is center-left in the political spectrum. In the past four years, Scholz served as vice chancellor and finance minister in coalition with Merkel.

Former mayor of Hamburg and Germany’s labor minister during the global financial crisis, Scholz, 63, who turned emulating Merkel in style and substance into a winning strategy, forged a “traffic light” coalition — a name deriving from the respective parties’ colors — with the pro-spending, environmentalist Greens and the fiscally more conservative, libertarian Free Democrats (FDP).

A combination photo shows designated cabinet members of Germany’s new government: (L-R, top to bottom) Svenja Schulze (Development), Hubertus Heil (Labor), Klara Geywitz (Housing), Nancy Faeser (Interior), Karl Lauterbach (Health), Christine Lambrecht (Defense), Marco Buschmann (Justice), Bettina Stark-Watzinger (Education), Olaf Scholz (Chancellor), Christian Lindner (Finance), Volker Wissing (Transport), Cem Oezdemir (Agriculture), Steffi Lemke (Environment), Annalena Baerbock (Foreign), Robert Habeck (Economy), Anne Spiegel (Family) and Wolfgang Schmidt (Chancellery’s Chief of Staff). Pictures taken from December 2018 to Dec. 6, 2021. This is Germany’s first gender-balanced cabinet. 德國新政府內閣成員：（由左至右，由上往下）斯文婭‧舒爾茲（發展部長）、休伯特斯‧海爾（勞工部長）、克拉拉‧蓋維茨（房屋部長）、南希‧費澤（內政部長）、卡爾‧勞特巴赫（衛生部長）、克莉絲汀‧蘭布雷希特 （國防部長）、馬爾科‧布施曼（司法部長）、貝蒂娜‧史塔克-瓦辛格 （教育部長）、奧拉夫‧蕭茲（總理）、克里斯蒂安‧林德納（財政部長）、沃爾克‧魏辛（交通部長）、凱姆‧奧斯德米爾（農業部長）、施特菲‧蘭姆克（環境部長）、安娜萊娜‧貝爾伯克（外交部長）、羅伯特‧哈柏克（經濟部長）、安妮‧史畢格（家庭部長），以及沃夫岡‧施密特（總理辦公室主任）。組合圖，照片於二○一八年十二月至今年十二月六日間拍攝。此為德國第一個性別平衡之內閣。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

This is Germany’s first national three-way ruling coalition, bringing together unlikely political bedfellows. The alliance aims to slash carbon emissions, overhaul decrepit digital infrastructure, modernize citizenship laws, lift the minimum wage and have Germany join a handful of countries worldwide in legalizing marijuana.

Scholz leads a 17-member Cabinet, with one more minister than Merkel’s. This is Germany’s first gender-balanced Cabinet, with women making up half the number (excluding the chancellor himself).

Annalena Baerbock, Greens co-leader and the new foreign minister, has promised to put human rights back at the center of German diplomacy, and pledged a tougher line with authoritarian states such as Russia and China after the business-driven pragmatism of the Merkel years.

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s chancellor, left, is sworn in at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 8. 德國總理奧拉夫‧蕭茲十二月八日當選後，在德國柏林聯邦議院宣誓就職。 Photo: Bloomberg 照片：彭博社

Scholz and his team promise stability just as France braces for a bitterly fought presidential election next year and Europe grapples with the enduring aftershocks of Brexit.

(Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)

德國議員上週三選出社會民主黨的奧拉夫‧蕭茲為總理，結束了安格拉‧梅克爾長達十六年的保守執政。六十七歲的梅克爾是德國首位女總理，在連續四屆任期結束後從政壇退休。她是德國戰後第一位主動辭職的領導人。

梅克爾屬於中間偏右的基督教民主黨（CDU），蕭茲所屬的社會民主黨（SPD），其政治光譜為中間偏左。在過去四年中，蕭茲為梅克爾政府之副總理兼財政部長。

現年六十三歲的蕭茲曾任漢堡市長，並曾在全球金融危機期間擔任德國勞工部長。蕭茲在風格及實質上對梅克爾的仿效，成為他勝選的戰略。社民黨的他與擁護支出、關心環保的綠黨，以及財政上較保守的、自由派的自由民主黨（FDP），組成了「紅綠燈」聯盟，以這三個政黨的顏色（紅、綠、黃）命名。

這是德國史上第一個三方執政聯盟，將過去不太可能是政治夥伴的三個政黨聯合在一起。該聯盟之政策目標為減少碳排放、翻新老舊的數位基礎設施、將公民法現代化、提高最低工資，以及合法化大麻，讓德國加入全球少數幾個大麻合法化國家之行列。

蕭茲領導的內閣有十七位成員，比梅克爾內閣多一位部長。這也是德國第一個性別平衡的內閣，除了總理蕭茲，內閣有一半的成員為女性。

新任的外交部長安娜萊娜‧貝爾伯克為綠黨聯合領導人，她承諾將人權重新置於德國外交的中心，對俄羅斯和中國等威權國家採取更強硬的立場，一反過去梅克爾時代以商業為導向的實用主義。

蕭茲及其團隊承諾維持穩定，在法國準備迎接明年激烈的總統大選，歐洲正努力克服英國脫歐後續的餘震之際。

(台北時報林俐凱)