SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You can still eat what you want (1/5) 你想吃的還是可以吃（一）

A: You’ve been reading that for ages, and you’re still on the same page? I’m already on to the next chapter!

B: I don’t know what’s up with me. I’ve read these sentences again and again many times, but it’s just not going into my brain. I keep nodding off.

A: Could it be because you’ve just eaten?

A cat reading a book. 看書的貓咪。 Photo: Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報林俐凱

B: Perhaps. It’s like every time I eat, my work efficiency and ability to read goes through the floor.

A: That’s because your blood rushes to your stomach.

A: 你怎麼看了老半天，還是在這一頁啊？我已經看到下一章了耶！

B: 不知道怎麼搞的，這幾個句子我反反覆覆看了好多遍，可是它就是沒辦法輸入我的腦袋。我頭腦昏昏沉沉的。

A: 會不會是因為你剛吃飽啊？

B: 或許吧。好像我每次吃過飯，工作和讀書的效率都會變得很差。

A: 因為你的血液都跑到腸胃裡去了。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱)