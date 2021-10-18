A: You’ve been reading that for ages, and you’re still on the same page? I’m already on to the next chapter!
B: I don’t know what’s up with me. I’ve read these sentences again and again many times, but it’s just not going into my brain. I keep nodding off.
A: Could it be because you’ve just eaten?
Photo: Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報林俐凱
B: Perhaps. It’s like every time I eat, my work efficiency and ability to read goes through the floor.
A: That’s because your blood rushes to your stomach.
A: 你怎麼看了老半天，還是在這一頁啊？我已經看到下一章了耶！
B: 不知道怎麼搞的，這幾個句子我反反覆覆看了好多遍，可是它就是沒辦法輸入我的腦袋。我頭腦昏昏沉沉的。
A: 會不會是因為你剛吃飽啊？
B: 或許吧。好像我每次吃過飯，工作和讀書的效率都會變得很差。
A: 因為你的血液都跑到腸胃裡去了。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱)
Through the floor
To fall, decline or decrease rapidly and/or to a great extent
