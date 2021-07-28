SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Would banana skins be considered kitchen waste? (3/5) 那香蕉皮算不算廚餘？（三）

A: Some cities and counties require you to use special bags to throw your garbage out in. Taipei and New Taipei City do this, for example. The cost of the bag goes toward the cost of processing the garbage.

B: I know that type of bag. If I go to the supermarket and forget to bring a bag, when I go to pay at the till, the sales clerk tells me that if I want a plastic bag I will need to pay extra, and they give me one of those bags.

A: Yes, the bags are dual use: later on, you can use them to throw out your trash. You don’t have to use them for recycling, though.

From left to right, a New Taipei City garbage bag, a Taipei dual-use bag, and a Taipei garbage bag, all of which can be used in Taipei and New Taipei City. 由左到右分別為新北市垃圾袋、台北市環保兩用袋、台北市垃圾袋，皆通用於雙北。 Photo courtesy of Taipei City Government Department of Environmental Protection 照片：台北市環保局提供

B: Thank goodness for that. I was wondering how I would be able to stuff cardboard boxes into one of those small bags.

A: 有些縣市丟垃圾要用專門的袋子裝，比如說台北市和新北市，因為買袋子的錢，就包含了垃圾處理費。

B: 我知道這種袋子。我去超市忘了帶購物袋，結帳的時候店員說，如果要塑膠袋的話得要另外付錢，買的就是這種袋子。

A: 對呀，這袋子可以重複利用，最後用來裝垃圾丟掉。不過如果是資源回收，就可以不用這種袋子。

B: 太好了，讓我鬆了一口氣。我還在煩惱說，這些紙箱要怎麼塞進這個小袋子呢！

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)