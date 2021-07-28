A: Some cities and counties require you to use special bags to throw your garbage out in. Taipei and New Taipei City do this, for example. The cost of the bag goes toward the cost of processing the garbage.
B: I know that type of bag. If I go to the supermarket and forget to bring a bag, when I go to pay at the till, the sales clerk tells me that if I want a plastic bag I will need to pay extra, and they give me one of those bags.
A: Yes, the bags are dual use: later on, you can use them to throw out your trash. You don’t have to use them for recycling, though.
Photo courtesy of Taipei City Government Department of Environmental Protection 照片：台北市環保局提供
B: Thank goodness for that. I was wondering how I would be able to stuff cardboard boxes into one of those small bags.
A: 有些縣市丟垃圾要用專門的袋子裝，比如說台北市和新北市，因為買袋子的錢，就包含了垃圾處理費。
B: 我知道這種袋子。我去超市忘了帶購物袋，結帳的時候店員說，如果要塑膠袋的話得要另外付錢，買的就是這種袋子。
A: 對呀，這袋子可以重複利用，最後用來裝垃圾丟掉。不過如果是資源回收，就可以不用這種袋子。
B: 太好了，讓我鬆了一口氣。我還在煩惱說，這些紙箱要怎麼塞進這個小袋子呢！
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
A: We still haven’t decided what to do with all these free mangoes. I keep coming up with ideas, and you just shoot them all down. B: I think the fairest thing to do is just divide the boxes between the staff. A: There are 25 boxes and only 20 people working here today. What do we do with the other five boxes? B: Go home and get your blender and the milk and ice. I could do with a smoothie after all this back and forth. A: 我們還沒決定到底要怎麼處理這些免費的芒果。我不停想到一些做法，可是都一直被你打槍。 B: 我覺得最公平的做法，就是把這幾箱平均分配給同事。 A: 這裡有二十五箱，可是今天只有二十個人來上班。那剩下的五箱要怎麼辦？ B: 回去把你的果汁機、牛奶和冰帶來啦！我們討論那麼久，我真的需要喝點冰沙了。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
What are we going to do with them all? (4/5) 這麼多芒果要怎麼辦？（四） A: OK, I have one more idea about the free mangoes. Just hear me out. I have a blender at home. I’ll be back in a while with some milk and ice, and we’ll make smoothies for the office. We could charge NT$25 a pop, just to cover my costs and labor. B: Instead of thinking about schemes to make money from the management’s generosity, why don’t you do some actual work? Also, do you have any idea how many smoothies 25 boxes of mangoes will make? A: You can’t have too many mango smoothies. It’s the elixir of the gods. People