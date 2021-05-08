SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Which one should we get? (1/5) 不知道該買哪一種才好？（一） A: Next Sunday is Mother’s Day. What shall we give mom for a present? B: I recently bought myself a smartwatch. It’s pretty cool. Do you think mom would be interested in one? A: Are you sure mom would be OK with a smartwatch? Wouldn’t it be too hi-tech for her? B: Hi-tech is the whole point! Look, it can calculate how many steps you take in a day, or how many floors you walk up. If you sit for too long, it will remind you to get up, make yourself a cup of tea and walk around! A: