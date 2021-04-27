SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

So you think it’s a lost cause? (2/5) 所以你覺得這沒救了嗎？（二）

A: No, I’ve never heard of kintsugi. What’s that?

B: It’s a way of repairing important objects, mostly ceramics.

A: I take it that superglue is not involved, is it?

A bowl restored using the Kintsugi technique. 以「金繼」技巧修復的碗。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: No, they use lacquer to glue the broken shards back together.

A: And does it leave a trace? Can you see where the cracks are?

B: That’s the clever part. They then decorate the cracks with gold dust, to draw attention to the imperfections.

A: 我從來沒聽過「金繼」，那是什麼啊？

B: 那是一種修補貴重物品的方法，主要是修補陶瓷。

A: 我猜這種方法用不到強力膠，對嗎？

B: 嗯，用不到，這是用漆來把破掉的碎片黏起來。

A: 那這樣不會留下痕跡嗎？還可以看得到裂痕嗎？

B: 這就是它高明的地方。他們會用金粉裝飾裂痕，來強調這個瑕疵。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

