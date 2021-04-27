A: No, I’ve never heard of kintsugi. What’s that?
B: It’s a way of repairing important objects, mostly ceramics.
A: I take it that superglue is not involved, is it?
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
B: No, they use lacquer to glue the broken shards back together.
A: And does it leave a trace? Can you see where the cracks are?
B: That’s the clever part. They then decorate the cracks with gold dust, to draw attention to the imperfections.
A: 我從來沒聽過「金繼」，那是什麼啊？
B: 那是一種修補貴重物品的方法，主要是修補陶瓷。
A: 我猜這種方法用不到強力膠，對嗎？
B: 嗯，用不到，這是用漆來把破掉的碎片黏起來。
A: 那這樣不會留下痕跡嗎？還可以看得到裂痕嗎？
B: 這就是它高明的地方。他們會用金粉裝飾裂痕，來強調這個瑕疵。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
