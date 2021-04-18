Taiwan’s national drink, pearl milk tea, has taken the world by storm in recent years, and it is the addition of tapioca balls — also known variously as “pearls,” “boba” and “bubbles” — that creates the beverage’s unique flavor and textural experience. However, foreign media are reporting that logistical delays have caused both Taiwan-produced tapioca balls and tapioca powder from Thailand to be stuck inside shipping containers as the shipments await customs approval.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the global shipping industry, goods and commodities shipped from Asia, including Taiwan and Thailand, have become held up at US ports, caught up in a backlog of unprocessed shipments. This has led to shortages of some raw materials, causing many US drinks vendors to grumble nonstop. One such vendor has fumed that with no tapioca balls, many customers will not set foot inside the shop to buy a drink.
Oliver Yoon, global vice president of sales and marketing at Boba Direct, a pearl milk tea product supplier based in Arlington Heights, Illinois, US, says that about one month ago the company began to experience shortages of raw materials. Yoon adds that it is a nationwide crisis and says he expects the situation will not begin to improve until the end of the month.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Tea & Others shop owner Alex Ou says some customers will not buy a drink if the shop has run out of boba, adding: “They are literally here for the boba.” Ou says he hopes that customers can be patient, since the shortage of raw materials is only temporary. Nonetheless, it is understandable that this is a depressing time for many businesses, adds Ou.
According to California-based supplier US Boba Co, 99 percent of boba comes from overseas, and although the company has a boba factory in the US, they are still reliant on imported tapioca starch. According to reports, in addition to bubble milk tea vendors, other US businesses are also suffering shortages. Starbucks has reported it is experiencing shortages of cups and sugar syrups, while the pandemic has also caused shortages of home fitness equipment, ice skates and furniture.
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
