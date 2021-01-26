A: This Web entry says that chop suey is a dish made from various types of meat stir fried together with eggs, bean sprouts, cabbage and celery, and made with a starch-thickened sauce.
B: Yes, but does it say where it comes from?
A: According to this, it originated in China’s Guangdong province. So it’s authentic Chinese cuisine!
B: I think it’s more complicated than that. It says here that there is no definitive account of where chop suey comes from, and this author says that origin stories belong to what he calls “culinary mythology.”
A: 這個網站說雜碎是把各種不同的肉跟蛋、豆芽、高麗菜、芹菜混在一起炒，然後再勾芡。
B: 對，那它有沒有說這道菜是從哪裡來的？
A: 這網頁說，這道菜起源於中國廣東省。所以這真的是中國菜！
B: 我想這實際上更複雜。它這裡說，對於雜碎的起源，並沒有一個確切的說法，這個作者把這道菜起源的傳說，稱為「烹飪的神話」。
“Culinary mythology”
Culinary refers to anything to do with food, especially the particular cuisine of specific areas or cultures. This phrase refers to legends and stories that develop about the origins of certain foods or dishes.
