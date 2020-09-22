A: Hello, I’d like to book a table for two please. For 7 o’clock, if possible.
B: Certainly, sir. Let me see if I can fit you in. I’m afraid we’re fully booked at that time, but we do have a space at 8pm.
A: No problem, 8pm will be fine.
B: Thank you. I‘ve reserved you a table for two for 8pm. Just to let you know, we operate a “bring your own” policy for wine, and corkage is NT$50 per bottle.
A: OK. See you later on.
A: 你好，我想要訂位，兩個人，方便的話晚上七點。
B: 好的，先生。讓我看看能不能幫您安排座位。不好意思，我們那段時間的訂位滿了，不過晚上八點還有空位。
A: 沒問題，晚上八點可以。
B: 謝謝您。我幫您預約晚上八點，兩個人的座位。另外，提醒您本餐廳關於「自行帶酒」的規定，每瓶酒酌收新台幣五十元開瓶費。
A: 好的。我們晚點見。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
“Let me see if I can fit you in”
In this sentence, “fit you in” means to check whether a table is available at the requested time.
