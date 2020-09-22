SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s dine out tonight (2/5) 今晚我們去餐廳吃飯吧（二）

A: Hello, I’d like to book a table for two please. For 7 o’clock, if possible.

B: Certainly, sir. Let me see if I can fit you in. I’m afraid we’re fully booked at that time, but we do have a space at 8pm.

A: No problem, 8pm will be fine.

A sommelier pours wine at Hotel Chateau des Fines Roches in Chateauneuf-du-Pape, France in an undated photograph. (WARNING: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health.) 一位侍酒師於法國帕普新堡Chateau des Fines Roches飯店倒葡萄酒，照片日期不詳。(警語：飲酒過量，有害健康。) 照片：維基共享資源 Photo: Wikimedia Commons

B: Thank you. I‘ve reserved you a table for two for 8pm. Just to let you know, we operate a “bring your own” policy for wine, and corkage is NT$50 per bottle.

A: OK. See you later on.

A: 你好，我想要訂位，兩個人，方便的話晚上七點。

B: 好的，先生。讓我看看能不能幫您安排座位。不好意思，我們那段時間的訂位滿了，不過晚上八點還有空位。

A: 沒問題，晚上八點可以。

B: 謝謝您。我幫您預約晚上八點，兩個人的座位。另外，提醒您本餐廳關於「自行帶酒」的規定，每瓶酒酌收新台幣五十元開瓶費。

A: 好的。我們晚點見。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

