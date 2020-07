S Korean zombie thriller ‘Peninsula’ hits screens in Taiwan《屍速列車2:感染半島》 僵屍大軍來襲

South Korean zombie horror film Peninsula — the sequel to 2016 global blockbuster Train to Busan — hit the screens in Taiwan yesterday. The original is the second best-selling Korean film in Taiwan’s history, with a total box-office gross of over NT$340 million (about US$11.5 million), so the film industry hopes that the sequel will boost box office takings once again.

Starring hit South Korean actor Gang Dong-won and actress Lee Jung-hyun, the story takes place four years after the events of Train to Busan, as survivors strive to escape from the Korean Peninsula. Taiwanese distributor GaragePlay founder Wayne Chang said that he tried to talk the production team into filming some of the scenes in Taiwan, but things did not work out.

Meanwhile, to warm up for the sequel, Train to Busan Special Edition hit the screens in Taiwan on July 1, so that moviegoers can have a better understanding of how the peninsula fell into zombies’ hands through unrevealed footage.

South Korean actor Gang Dong-won, right, in a still from the movie Peninsula.韓星姜棟元(右〉在《屍速列車2:感染半島》劇照中。 Photo courtesy of GaragePlay 照片︰車庫娛樂提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

南韓僵屍恐怖片《屍速列車2:感染半島》昨日起在台上映,該片是二○一六年全球巨片《屍速列車》的續集。由於第一集是台灣影史賣座韓片亞軍,在台總票房累計超過三億四千萬台幣(一千一百五十萬美元),電影業均希望第二集能再次提振票房。

《感染半島》是由人氣韓星姜棟元、李貞賢所主演,劇情設定在《屍速列車》事件發生四年後,幾位生存者奮力逃離朝鮮半島的故事。台灣片商車庫娛樂創辦人張心望透露,曾爭取劇組來台拍攝部份場景,可惜並未談成。

為了替續集上映熱身,片商自七月一日起率先推出《屍速列車特別版》,透過片中未公開片段,讓影迷能更了解朝鮮半島是如何落入僵屍大軍的手中。

(台北時報張聖恩)