EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’ll help pour the mushroom soup down the sink for you once it’s cooled down. OK, ready to pour. Could you turn on the garbage disposal unit for me?

B: Okay, it’s on. Hey, be careful: your tie’s about to get sucked in!

A: Argh! Turn it off. Turn it off!

B: Phew, that was a close shave. You’re alright ... but your tie’s had it.

A: 等到湯放涼以後，讓我來幫你把磨菇湯倒進廚房水槽裡。好了，準備來倒，你可以幫我打開廚餘處理機嗎？

B : 好，現在打開了。嘿，小心：你的領帶要被吸進去了。

A : 啊！把它關掉。快關掉！

B : 呼，剛剛真是千鈞一髮。你沒事就好......但是你的領帶遭殃。

