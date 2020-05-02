A : How did they inspect the bathroom where water can accumulate easily?
B : Many other buyers used the same inspection company. The inspectors got into an argument with the contractors during the inspection.
A : Why?
B : During the bathroom inspection, they let too much water accumulate for too long and it flooded out through cracks in the shower.
A : 像是浴室這種很容易積水的地方，他們要怎麼檢驗呢？
B : 有好幾戶都找了同一家驗屋公司，結果驗屋公司在測試浴室漏水時，跟建商起了一點糾紛。
A : 為什麼啊？
B : 因為驗屋公司在浴室裡積水太久、太深，建商也沒做好防水，水就從淋浴間的縫隙湧出來了
After dating for over nine years, Chinese Internet celebrity Grace Chow confirmed last week that she had broken up with Taiwanese pop superstar Show Lo. Chow shocked fans by writing a post on Weibo, accusing Lo of cheating on her with multiple women and even having orgies. Chow disclosed that as she scrolled through Lo’s cellphone, she found out he has another phone that he used to cheat on her with others — including “Butterfly Sister” Linda Chien in his management agency and his makeup artist. “And even worse, you guys would often have ‘group activities’ that normal people can hardly
A: Apart from the leak, did the inspectors discover any other problems? B: They also brought with them an electric current detector to check each electricity socket. A socket in the kitchen was unearthed. A: You mean, it looked like a normal three-pin socket from the outside, but it hadn’t been earthed properly? B: Exactly. It could have given someone an electric shock. A: 除了漏水以外，驗屋專員還有發現哪些別的問題嗎？ B : 他們還帶了測電器，用來測量每個插座是否正常，結果發現廚房有一處插座裡面沒有接地。 A : 你是指外觀看起來是正常的三孔插座，但是並沒有接上地線？ B : 對呀，這就會有觸電的危險。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Sleep problems are a common feature of our modern lifestyles. However, according to Chinese medicine, a good night’s sleep is all about timing, and it is important to pay attention to how you feel directly after waking up. If you feel full of beans without any drowsiness, this shows that you have had sufficient rest and have slept well. How many hours’ sleep should you be getting each night? According to Wang Sung, attending physician at Asia University Hospital’s Department of Chinese Medicine, there is no magic number. However, as a general principle, between six to eight hours is sufficient. Wang
The final episode of the HBO series Game of Thrones was full not only of plot holes but also, apparently, worm holes in the fabric of the space-time continuum. How else could you explain the presence of plastic water bottles by the feet of Samwell Tarly and Ser Davos during the council scene? Of course, it was simply a mistake on the set, an anachronism of plastic bottles in a world closer in technology to Medieval Europe. The word anachronism (something out of harmony with a specified time) first came into use in English in the 1640s, shortly after the