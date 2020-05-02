EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : How did they inspect the bathroom where water can accumulate easily?

B : Many other buyers used the same inspection company. The inspectors got into an argument with the contractors during the inspection.

A : Why?

B : During the bathroom inspection, they let too much water accumulate for too long and it flooded out through cracks in the shower.

A : 像是浴室這種很容易積水的地方，他們要怎麼檢驗呢？

B : 有好幾戶都找了同一家驗屋公司，結果驗屋公司在測試浴室漏水時，跟建商起了一點糾紛。

A : 為什麼啊？

B : 因為驗屋公司在浴室裡積水太久、太深，建商也沒做好防水，水就從淋浴間的縫隙湧出來了

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: