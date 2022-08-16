Eight Taiwanese who were lured to Cambodia with lucrative job offers only to be forced to work illegally were brought home on Sunday night in a joint effort between Taiwanese and Thai authorities, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said.
Nine people — six men and three women aged 23 to 42 — boarded China Airlines Flight CI-836 from Bangkok, with assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
They arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 9:55pm and were taken to the Aviation Police Bureau for questioning before entering home isolation in accordance with Taiwan’s COVID-19 regulations.
Photo: Yao Chieh-hsiu, Taipei Times
The Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday said that one of the nine has been detained for alleged involvement with the human trafficking ring.
The Thai government earlier on Sunday notified Taiwan’s representative office that 12 Taiwanese who had entered Thailand from Cambodia were believed to be human trafficking victims, CIB Deputy Director Huang Chia-chi (黃家琦) said.
The office immediately sent staff to investigate and found that three of the Taiwanese were listed as human trafficking victims based on reports received by Taiwanese police, Huang said.
An investigation by the Thai government identified nine of the 12 Taiwanese as victims of human trafficking, while the remaining three are still in Thailand for follow-up investigations, Huang said.
The office, in collaboration with the Thai government, arranged for the nine to return home by activating an emergency assistance protocol for overseas Taiwanese and a human trafficking victim protection mechanism, he said.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that “it is abominable for foreign fraud rings to target less vigilant young people and deceive them into accepting illegal jobs abroad.”
Law enforcement agencies have taken action to protect Taiwanese from human traffickers, such as stopping Taiwanese at airports before they can board flights to take up suspicious job offers, which is the priority before investigating human trafficking cases, he said, adding that Taiwanese authorities have detained six suspected traffickers.
National Police Agency officials have visited the families of about 4,000 Taiwanese who had left for Cambodia, and have identified 120 people who had traveled there for questionable reasons, Su said.
The government is making efforts to retrieve the remaining victims and pursue the criminal groups, he added.
SOLIDARITY: A group of European lawmakers condemned China’s aggressive moves, while the foreign minister of Lithuania said Taiwan ‘cannot become a second Ukraine’ A German parliamentary delegation would visit Taiwan in the first week of October, German lawmaker Holger Becker on Monday told visiting Democratic Progressive Party legislators Fan Yun (范雲) and Lin I-chin (林宜瑾) at the Bundestag in Berlin. Asked by Fan whether he is worried about possible reprisals from Beijing, such as banning him and his family from entering China, Becker said he is more interested in visiting Taiwan, as “now is the time for democracies to stand together.” Fan and Lin also met with German officials to exchange views on digital education and governance. Investing in digital infrastructure and protecting equal rights to
As China waged extensive military exercises off Taiwan, a group of US defense experts in Washington was focused on their own simulation of an eventual — but for now entirely hypothetical — US-China war over the nation. The unofficial what-if game is being conducted on the fifth floor of an office building not far from the White House, and it posits a US military response to a Chinese invasion in 2026. Even though the participants bring a US perspective, they are finding that a US-Taiwan victory, if there is one, could come at a huge cost. “The results are showing that under
WRONG TIMING: The delegation’s trip has not only disappointed Taiwanese, but could send a wrong message to the global community, Tsai Ing-wen said Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia (夏立言) yesterday left with a delegation for a trip to China, drawing fire for visiting at a time when Beijing has been conducting intensive military drills to pressure Taiwan. Before boarding, he told reporters that the delegation would be visiting Taiwanese communities and students in China, and possibly meet with Chinese officials. The Mainland Affairs Council on Tuesday night said that it was not the right time for political party members to visit China, as Beijing has been conducting military exercises since Thursday last week. President Tsai Ing- wen (蔡英文), chairperson of the Democratic
‘MILITARY PLAYBOOK’: It would have taken far longer for the PLA to put together the drills had they actually been in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit, Joseph Wu said China is using military drills to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan, and its anger over US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit is just an excuse, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday. Speaking in English at a news conference in Taipei, Wu accused China of “gross violations of international law.” “China has used the drills in its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan,” he said. “It is conducting large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyberattacks, disinformation and economic coercion, in an attempt to weaken public morale in Taiwan.” He said the Chinese