The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday expressed “sincere gratitude” toward the US for taking “concrete actions” to maintain security and peace in the Taiwan Strait and the region, after the White House on Friday said it would boost trade with Taiwan and insist on the right of air and sea passage in the area in response to China’s “provocative” behavior.
A new trade plan is to be unveiled within days, while US forces are to transit the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks, US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell told reporters in a teleconference.
The statement came after Beijing raged at last week’s trip to Taipei by US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi, launching its largest-ever military drills around Taiwan proper.
Photo: Reuters
Campbell said that Pelosi’s visit was “consistent” with Washington’s existing policy and that China had “overreacted.”
Beijing used the pretext to “launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan to try to change the status quo, jeopardizing peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region,” he said. “China has overreacted and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilizing and unprecedented.”
In response to China’s drills, the US is reasserting its involvement in the area, while reiterating its policy of “strategic ambiguity” — diplomatically recognizing China, while simultaneously supporting Taiwan.
Campbell said the administration would continue to “deepen our ties with Taiwan, including through continuing to advance our economic and trade relationship.”
“For example, we’re developing an ambitious road map for trade negotiations, which we intend to announce in the coming days,” he said.
The US would also reassert its right to use international air and sea space between Taiwan and China, he said.
US forces “will continue to fly, sail and operate where international law allows, consistent with our long-standing commitment to freedom of navigation,” he said.
“That includes conducting standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks,” he told reporters.
Campbell did not confirm what kind of deployment would be made to support the maneuvers, saying he had no “comments about either the nature of our crossings or the timings across the Taiwan Strait.”
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said in a statement that China’s “unprovoked military and econom[ic] intimidation” had “further strengthened the unity and resilience of the global democratic camp.”
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday said that China’s threat of force is undiminished, even though Beijing’s largest-ever military drills seemed to be scaling down.
At a rally in the south yesterday for November’s local elections, Tsai said the Democratic Progressive Party was not just facing rival candidates, “but also pressure from China.”
“Taiwanese are very enthusiastic and love freedom and democracy. So many good international friends have come to Taiwan to support us. This is a normal and good thing, but China threatens and intimidates Taiwan,” she said.
“However, I would like to reassure everyone that both our government and the military are prepared, and I will definitely take care of Taiwan,” she added.
Criticizing China’s decision to halt cooperation with Washington on issues including the fight against climate change, Campbell on Friday said that “we have and will continue to keep lines of communication open with Beijing.”
He added that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) have asked staff to arrange an in-person summit, but he declined to comment on reports that this could take place during the G20 meeting in Bali in November.
“We don’t have anything further in terms of details on time or location,” he said.
SOLIDARITY: A group of European lawmakers condemned China’s aggressive moves, while the foreign minister of Lithuania said Taiwan ‘cannot become a second Ukraine’ A German parliamentary delegation would visit Taiwan in the first week of October, German lawmaker Holger Becker on Monday told visiting Democratic Progressive Party legislators Fan Yun (范雲) and Lin I-chin (林宜瑾) at the Bundestag in Berlin. Asked by Fan whether he is worried about possible reprisals from Beijing, such as banning him and his family from entering China, Becker said he is more interested in visiting Taiwan, as “now is the time for democracies to stand together.” Fan and Lin also met with German officials to exchange views on digital education and governance. Investing in digital infrastructure and protecting equal rights to
As China waged extensive military exercises off Taiwan, a group of US defense experts in Washington was focused on their own simulation of an eventual — but for now entirely hypothetical — US-China war over the nation. The unofficial what-if game is being conducted on the fifth floor of an office building not far from the White House, and it posits a US military response to a Chinese invasion in 2026. Even though the participants bring a US perspective, they are finding that a US-Taiwan victory, if there is one, could come at a huge cost. “The results are showing that under
‘SIMULATED ATTACKS’: Ten warships each from China and Taiwan were maneuvering at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait, with some Chinese vessels crossing the median line Taiwan yesterday reiterated that it would not succumb to pressure from Beijing after China carried out its most provocative military drills in decades in retaliation for US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan last week. “We will never bow to pressure. We uphold freedom and democracy, and believe Taiwanese disapprove [of] China’s bullying actions with force and saber rattling at our door,” Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday. China had “arrogantly” disrupted regional peace and stability, he said, calling on Beijing to not flex its military muscles. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has also called on the international community to “support
DRILLS CONTINUE: China’s creation of a restricted zone across the median line of the Taiwan Strait challenges a 70-year-old fact, a ministry of defense official said The nation’s military fully complies with international rules and guidelines when responding to Chinese military drills, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday, vowing to continue defending Taiwan in accordance with international law. China on Thursday launched four days of military drills around Taiwan proper in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. The drills were expected to end on Sunday, but neither Beijing nor Taipei confirmed their conclusion, although the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said it had seen some evidence suggesting at least a partial drawdown. However, China yesterday said the drills would continue, saying “the