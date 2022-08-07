Israel yesterday hit Gaza with deadly airstrikes, and a Palestinian militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire, in the territory’s worst escalation of violence since a war last year.
Israel has said it was forced to launch a “pre-emptive” operation against the Islamic Jihad group, as the group was planning an imminent attack following days of tensions along the Gaza border.
Health authorities in Gaza, a Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas, said a five-year-old girl was among 12 people killed by the Israeli bombardment, while more than 80 were injured.
Photo: AFP
The Israeli military said it was “preparing for the operation to last a week,” while the sole power station in Gaza ground to a halt due to a lack of fuel after Israel closed border crossings.
Israel and Islamic Jihad separately confirmed the killing of Taysir al-Jabari, a key leader of the group, in a Friday strike on a building in the west of Gaza City.
Islamic Jihad is aligned with Hamas, but often acts independently.
It said the initial Israeli bombardment amounted to a “declaration of war” and unleashed a barrage of rockets toward Israel.
Sources within the group ruled out a ceasefire soon, with one saying: “For the movement the focus is on the battlefield.”
A military spokesman said that the army is “not currently holding ceasefire negotiations.”
The rocket fire and Israeli strikes were continuing yesterday, risking a repeat of an 11-day conflict in May last year that devastated Gaza and forced countless Israelis to rush to bomb shelters.
Daily life in the Palestinian enclave has come to a standstill, with streets largely deserted and most shops closed.
Israel’s closure on Tuesday of a key goods crossing resulted in Gaza’s power plant yesterday shutting down due to a “fuel shortage,” a spokesman for the enclave’s electricity distributor said.
Diesel for the plant is usually trucked in from Egypt or Israel.
“Israel isn’t interested in a wider conflict in Gaza, but will not shy away from one either,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a nationally televised address on Friday.
Air raid sirens yesterday sounded across southern Israel, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.
Officials in border areas urged people to stay close to shelters, which have also been opened in Tel Aviv.
ARRANGEMENTS MADE: Sources told the ‘Liberty Times’ that Nancy Pelosi could visit the legislature tomorrow and she might also meet with President Tsai Ing-wen If US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi comes to Taiwan, she would likely arrive this evening or tomorrow morning after visiting Malaysia, a US analyst said yesterday. According to the China Press, a Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper, she is to arrive in Kuala Lumpur today for her second stop. Although the Malaysian government has not announced an official itinerary, the paper cited a person familiar with the plans as saying she would only stay for a few hours. Meanwhile, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo’s office yesterday said he would meet with Pelosi on Thursday morning before holding a news conference and
LOSE-LOSE-LOSE SCENARIO: TSMC’s chairman told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria a military invasion would render TSMC factories inoperable and that it would also hurt China If China invades Taiwan there would be no winners and everyone would lose, and people should draw lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war, which is not good for either side, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told CNN. The interview on the Fareed Zakaria GPS program on Sunday came at a time of heightened cross-strait tensions amid a potential visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “People in Taiwan have earned their democratic system and they want to choose their way of life,” Liu said in the interview. “Indeed, chip supply is a critical business
SCHEDULE: Nancy Pelosi was expected to visit the legislature for about an hour before speaking with democracy advocates at Jingmei Human Rights Park US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei last night and was reportedly scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), legislators and democracy advocates before departing later today. The speaker departed from Kuala Lumpur yesterday afternoon and touched down at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at about 10:43pm, where she was greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). The stop marks the first time in 25 years that a sitting US House speaker is visiting Taiwan. Beijing has strongly condemned the visit, with Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) yesterday warning that the US “will
MIDWAY ACTIVITY: A source said that Chinese aircraft conducted tactical moves of briefly ‘touching’ the median line of the Taiwan Strait before circling back from it The Ministry of National Defense yesterday raised its combat alertness level until noon tomorrow in response to Chinese live-fire exercises ahead of a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The alert is to be adjusted depending on the military threat from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a source familiar with the matter said. However, the source added that combat readiness remains at “normal readiness” under the nation’s two-tier system and had not been raised to “emergency readiness.” Before Pelosi’s arrival yesterday, several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait, another source told