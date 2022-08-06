Thirteen Chinese warships and 68 warplanes were as of 5pm yesterday operating in the Taiwan Strait, with some planes crossing the median line on the second day of four-day drills in retaliation for US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, the Ministry of National Defense said.
Taiwanese jets escorted 49 Chinese aircraft out of the nation’s air defense identification zone, and troops using flares drove Chinese drones away over Kinmen County, it said
“Our government & military are closely monitoring China’s military exercises & information warfare operations, ready to respond as necessary,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wrote on Twitter. “I call on the international community to support democratic Taiwan & halt any escalation of the regional security situation.”
Photo: Johnson Lai, AP
China’s Xinhua news agency said fighters, bombers, destroyers and frigates were used in the “joint blockage operations.”
China on Thursday fired 11 Dongfeng missiles, including four reportedly crossing Taiwan proper at high altitude and five landing in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
Commentators said that Taiwan’s Patriot-III systems could have targeted missiles entering the airspace over Taiwan, but the Dongfengs’ flight path was in outer space, too high for the Patriot systems.
Cyberattacks reached a peak on Tuesday, with methods changing over the past two days. Hackers are now targeting ministerial-level Web sites, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said, adding that the hackers sought to steal data, slow down traffic, block Web sites or change their content, but all attempts had been denied.
The government is on high alert, and the Executive Yuan’s National Center for Cyber Security Technology is working around the clock to assist government agencies in handling technical problems, he added.
The White House on Thursday said it would conduct air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the coming weeks to defend international law.
The US plans include “standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait,” as Beijing is expected to continue its military activities in the Strait, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
The transits would be consistent with the US’ longstanding approach to defending freedom of the seas and international law, he added.
A strike group led by aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan would “remain on station in the general area to monitor the situation,” he said, confirming Twitter posts by the US Seventh Fleet that the group was in the Philippine Sea conducting “routine operations.”
It would stay “a little bit longer” than planned, Kirby said, adding that the US is “prepared for what Beijing chooses to do” and would continue to support Taiwan, in accordance with the “one China” policy.
The White House has postponed a long-planned test of a US Air Force Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing, he said.
“As China engages in destabilizing military exercises around Taiwan, the United States is demonstrating instead the behavior of a responsible nuclear power by reducing the risks of miscalculation and misperception,” Kirby said.
With a range of more than 9,660km, the nuclear-capable Minuteman III is key to the US’ strategic arsenal.
Additional reporting by Wu Su-wei and agencies
ARRANGEMENTS MADE: Sources told the ‘Liberty Times’ that Nancy Pelosi could visit the legislature tomorrow and she might also meet with President Tsai Ing-wen If US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi comes to Taiwan, she would likely arrive this evening or tomorrow morning after visiting Malaysia, a US analyst said yesterday. According to the China Press, a Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper, she is to arrive in Kuala Lumpur today for her second stop. Although the Malaysian government has not announced an official itinerary, the paper cited a person familiar with the plans as saying she would only stay for a few hours. Meanwhile, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo’s office yesterday said he would meet with Pelosi on Thursday morning before holding a news conference and
LOSE-LOSE-LOSE SCENARIO: TSMC’s chairman told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria a military invasion would render TSMC factories inoperable and that it would also hurt China If China invades Taiwan there would be no winners and everyone would lose, and people should draw lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war, which is not good for either side, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told CNN. The interview on the Fareed Zakaria GPS program on Sunday came at a time of heightened cross-strait tensions amid a potential visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “People in Taiwan have earned their democratic system and they want to choose their way of life,” Liu said in the interview. “Indeed, chip supply is a critical business
SCHEDULE: Nancy Pelosi was expected to visit the legislature for about an hour before speaking with democracy advocates at Jingmei Human Rights Park US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei last night and was reportedly scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), legislators and democracy advocates before departing later today. The speaker departed from Kuala Lumpur yesterday afternoon and touched down at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at about 10:43pm, where she was greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). The stop marks the first time in 25 years that a sitting US House speaker is visiting Taiwan. Beijing has strongly condemned the visit, with Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) yesterday warning that the US “will
MIDWAY ACTIVITY: A source said that Chinese aircraft conducted tactical moves of briefly ‘touching’ the median line of the Taiwan Strait before circling back from it The Ministry of National Defense yesterday raised its combat alertness level until noon tomorrow in response to Chinese live-fire exercises ahead of a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The alert is to be adjusted depending on the military threat from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a source familiar with the matter said. However, the source added that combat readiness remains at “normal readiness” under the nation’s two-tier system and had not been raised to “emergency readiness.” Before Pelosi’s arrival yesterday, several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait, another source told