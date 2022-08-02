New Zealand is to continue to cooperate on “shared interests” with China, even as tensions increase in the region and China grows “more assertive in the pursuit of its interests,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.
Speaking at the China Business Summit in Auckland, New Zealand, the prime minister said she was planning a trip to China “to seize new opportunities for dialogue,” support the trade relationship and further cooperate on the climate crisis.
“Even as China becomes more assertive in the pursuit of its interests, there are still shared interests on which we can and should cooperate,” she said.
Photo: AFP
Ardern’s speech comes during a tense period for the Indo-Pacific region, with Western allies concerned about China’s push for influence, particularly its proposed regional Pacific security deal.
Ardern called for Beijing to respect and support the institutions that she said undergird regional and international peace and stability.
New Zealand and China had been “major beneficiaries of relative peace, stability and prosperity... The rules, norms and institutions, such as the United Nations, that underlie that stability and prosperity remain indispensable,” but are also “under threat,” Ardern said.
“We see how much we have to lose should the international rules-based system falter,” she said.
The speech was closely wedded to the party line of Ardern’s second-term government’s foreign policy.
The policy has emphasized “respect, consistency and predictability” in dealings with China: essentially, that the government would continue to cooperate and work closely with China on mutually beneficial matters, particularly trade, while calling out differences — typically on foreign policy and human rights.
That balancing act has, at times, been a difficult one to manage.
New Zealand remains highly dependent on China for trade — the nation is its largest trading partner, accounting for 23 percent of total trade and 32 percent of goods exports — but as China’s economic importance to New Zealand has grown, ideological differences with Beijing have become increasingly stark, with reports of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Beijing’s push into the Pacific and South China Sea, and the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong.
“In response to increasing tensions or risks in the region — be they in the Pacific, the South China Sea or the Taiwan Strait — New Zealand’s position remains consistent. We call for adherence to international rules and norms; for diplomacy, de-escalation and dialogue rather than threats, force and coercion,” Ardern said. “Our differences need not define us, but we cannot ignore them. This will mean continuing to speak out on some issues — sometimes with others and sometimes alone.”
“We have done this recently on issues in the Pacific. We also have consistently expressed our concerns about economic coercion, human rights, Xinjiang and Hong Kong,” she said.
One of the prime minister’s primary examples of faltering institutions and norms was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and she called on China “to be clear that it does not support the Russian invasion” and “to use its access and influence to help bring an end to the conflict.”
ARRANGEMENTS MADE: Sources told the ‘Liberty Times’ that Nancy Pelosi could visit the legislature tomorrow and she might also meet with President Tsai Ing-wen If US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi comes to Taiwan, she would likely arrive this evening or tomorrow morning after visiting Malaysia, a US analyst said yesterday. According to the China Press, a Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper, she is to arrive in Kuala Lumpur today for her second stop. Although the Malaysian government has not announced an official itinerary, the paper cited a person familiar with the plans as saying she would only stay for a few hours. Meanwhile, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo’s office yesterday said he would meet with Pelosi on Thursday morning before holding a news conference and
COMING TO TAIWAN? A US aircraft carrier and its strike group have returned to the South China Sea as tensions with China rise over the House speaker’s possible visit US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited other top lawmakers to join her on a visit to Taiwan, a US representative told NBC News on Wednesday, in the first on-the-record confirmation of the speaker’s planned visit. US Representative Michael McCaul said in an interview with the US news outlet that he and fellow Representative Gregory Meeks had been invited to join Pelosi on a visit to Taiwan next month. McCaul, a Republican, is a ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs alongside Meeks, the Democratic chairman. Although he declined the offer due to a personal obligation, McCaul encouraged others to
‘UNNERVED’: Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping spoke about teamwork before Ukraine’s invasion, but Xi has been shocked by Russia’s ‘pathetic’ performance, Jim Mattis said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected the timing and strategy of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) plan to take Taiwan by force, former US secretary of defense Jim Mattis told a forum in Taipei yesterday, where experts from around the world stressed the importance of like-minded democracies standing together in the face of rising authoritarianism. Mattis and other security experts were invited to speak either in-person or virtually at the Ketagalan Forum to discuss the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Indo-Pacific region. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at length about teamwork and partnership before the invasion, but Xi
‘EXCITED TO GO’: Stopping short of saying she would visit Taiwan on her trip, the US House leader said she wants the US Congress to be part of Biden’s Asia agenda There is no reason for China and the US “to come to blows” should US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan during her current trip to Asia, the White House said on Friday, underscoring the international tensions surrounding her travel plans. The remarks by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby came as Pelosi offered a rationale for a visit to Asia that she had not before stated. She referred to US President Joe Biden’s focus on Asia and referenced his recent trip to South Korea and Japan, telling reporters: “He has visited there, his vice president has visited, the