The wife of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday posted a photograph of a bank passbook on Facebook, saying the money in the account could be withdrawn if needed after the Taipei City Council demanded that Ko pay for the Taipei-Shanghai Twin-City Forum out of his own pocket.
The council on Wednesday passed a resolution asking Ko to cover the NT$950,000 (US$31,743) spent on the forum himself as he insisted on holding the event, although it did not meet a proviso on how its budget should be used.
The council in January passed a budget for the forum with a provision stating that “if the Chinese Communist Party’s aircraft or warships continue to disturb Taiwan before the forum, the budget cannot be used.”
Photo: screen grab from Facebook
The government ignored the provision and held the forum via a videoconference on Tuesday last week without informing the council in advance, sparking anger among councilors across parties.
Ko yesterday reiterated the importance of the forum, saying that “there are bound to be conflicts between both sides of the Taiwan-Strait, but that is all the more reason to hold it [the forum].”
Ko has said he had asked his wife, Peggy Chen (陳佩琪), to post less frequently on Facebook to avoid controversy.
However, Chen yesterday posted a photograph of a passbook showing a balance of NT$1,112,965 and a personal chop, saying the money could be withdrawn any time if needed.
Taipei City Government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said that the government respects the council’s decision, but would ask the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics whether it had to inform the council before it used the budget.
It would also inquire about possible solutions if the budget is frozen, she added.
‘UNNERVED’: Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping spoke about teamwork before Ukraine’s invasion, but Xi has been shocked by Russia’s ‘pathetic’ performance, Jim Mattis said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected the timing and strategy of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) plan to take Taiwan by force, former US secretary of defense Jim Mattis told a forum in Taipei yesterday, where experts from around the world stressed the importance of like-minded democracies standing together in the face of rising authoritarianism. Mattis and other security experts were invited to speak either in-person or virtually at the Ketagalan Forum to discuss the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Indo-Pacific region. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at length about teamwork and partnership before the invasion, but Xi
‘OUTDATED’: Lawmakers have urged Pelosi to proceed with the trip despite China’s threats, and called on her to convene a vote on ending the US’ ‘one China’ policy Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday said that he was willing to travel to Taiwan with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Nancy, I’ll go with you. I’m banned in China, but not freedom-loving Taiwan,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter. “See you there!” Pompeo — who visited Taiwan for the first time in March and has urged the US to officially recognize it as a free, independent nation, and establish official diplomatic ties — made the comment amid frothy rhetoric from China and contradictory signals coming out of Washington over Pelosi’s possible visit. The Financial Times on Monday last week first
‘SENSE OF URGENCY’: The 500-page report calls Taiwan ‘an extremely important partner for Japan’ that is ‘critical for Japan’s security and must be closely monitored’ Japan’s latest defense white paper highlights Taiwan’s defense measures, as well as Tokyo’s and the international community’s concerns over stability in the Taiwan Strait. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet yesterday approved the 500-page report — the second published under Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi that gives substantial attention to the Taiwan issue. Last year’s edition for the first time separated Taiwan from a chapter devoted to China and placed it in a section on China-US relations. This year’s edition includes 10 pages on Taiwan, double the length of last year’s paper. The paper introduces Taiwan’s defense situation and its approach to national
COMING TO TAIWAN? A US aircraft carrier and its strike group have returned to the South China Sea as tensions with China rise over the House speaker’s possible visit US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited other top lawmakers to join her on a visit to Taiwan, a US representative told NBC News on Wednesday, in the first on-the-record confirmation of the speaker’s planned visit. US Representative Michael McCaul said in an interview with the US news outlet that he and fellow Representative Gregory Meeks had been invited to join Pelosi on a visit to Taiwan next month. McCaul, a Republican, is a ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs alongside Meeks, the Democratic chairman. Although he declined the offer due to a personal obligation, McCaul encouraged others to