“I am Taiwanese; I am Czech, because we are both believers of democracy.” Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) yesterday gave a speech in the Czech Senate, a day after a delegation he is leading visited Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s hometown.
The delegation — which was invited to the central European nation by Vystrcil with hopes to bolster bilateral ties and obtain international support for Taiwan’s bid to regain UN membership — comprises Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Yosi Takun and Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲), Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Shih-chieh (黃世杰).
The delegation visited Vystrcil’s hometown of Telc and was warmly welcomed by Telc Mayor Vladimir Brtnik, Vyscoina Region head Vitezslav Schrek and other officials.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
You and his delegation members laid flowers and lit candles at a commemorative monument to Olga Havlova, whose support was instrumental in the involvement of Vaclav Havel, her husband, in the 1989 Velvet Revolution, a non-violent transition of power.
You praised Telc’s beauty, culture and architectural style, saying it lives up to its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The delegation’s visit coincided with the 30th anniversary of the town being named a UNESCO heritage site.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
You said the town reminded him of Yilan County, where Taiwan cypress trees grow at 2,000m above sea level.
Yilan had tried and failed to apply for UNESCO heritage status multiple times, as its application is blocked by an overbearing neighbor, he said, an apparent reference to China.
“I believe, one day, that [Taiwan] will become a UN member with the support of our international friends, and finally succeed in applying for UNESCO heritage status,” You said.
Photo: CNA
In his speech yesterday, You urged democratic countries around the world to “understand the core ideas of the Chinese Communist Party and to enact preventive measures against its spread, or it could, soon, bring about irreparable disaster for the human race.”
Chinese political views, hearkening back to an imperialist mindset, are precisely why it is dangerous, as regional hegemony threatens world peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, You said.
As a free, democratic country, Taiwan is different from China and stands against any form of authoritarianism, he said.
“One can say, for certain, that safeguarding Taiwan is in the public interest of the world,” You said.
“The alliance of democracies, must let authoritarian countries understand that we will not stand aside and let them fulfill their desires,” You said. “I believe fully in the Czech national motto: ‘Truth prevails,’ and that freedom and democracy will ultimately win.”
You echoed Vystrcil’s statement, “I am Taiwanese” in the Legislative Yuan in Taipei two years ago, saying: “I am Taiwanese; I am Czech, because we are both believers of democracy.”
Taiwan is likely to face another wave of COVID-19 infections next month or in September, but it is unlikely to see a rapid surge in cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center reported 27,684 new cases yesterday — down 12 percent from a week earlier — and 89 deaths. Yesterday was the first day that the government allowed citizens, resident certificate holders and transit passengers to board flights to Taiwan without having to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result. Some were concerned that the new policy could lead to a domestic outbreak of BA.4
REGULATIONS EASED: People no longer need to wear a mask when riding a bicycle, motorcycle or scooter, or when working in an open outdoor area Foreign nationals visiting Taiwan for six purposes are to be allowed entry starting on Monday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, adding that people would no longer be required to wear a mask when riding a bike or a scooter, or when working in an open outdoor space, effective immediately. Bureau of Consular Affairs Deputy Director Chou Chung-hsing (周中興) said the six purposes are volunteer work, missionary work, religious studies, internship, international exchange and foreigners on a working holiday. Foreign nationals, not including residents of Hong Kong or Macau, who are planning to visit Taiwan for these six
SELLING TAIWAN: The bureau plans to promote tours to Taiwan by inviting overseas media outlets and Internet celebrities to visit the nation, an official said The Tourism Bureau is to soon propose lifting a ban on inbound and outbound tours as the nation seeks to resume normal life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. Wang made the remarks after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday told the Democratic Progressive Party National Congress that her administration is seeking to revitalize the economy by carefully assessing the best time to reopen borders to international travelers. Newly appointed head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Victor Wang (王必勝) yesterday also said that the center’s main goals would include easing disease prevention
RE-EXAMINATION: The former US secretary of defense said that the ‘one China’ policy would not be sufficient and sturdy enough to avoid conflicts in the Taiwan Strait The US should move from strategic ambiguity to strategic clarity on cross-strait affairs and re-examine its “one China” policy, former US secretary of defense Mark Esper told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday, adding that Taiwan must demonstrate its seriousness in defending itself by increasing its defense spending. “It is my personal view that the ‘one China’ policy has outlived its usefulness and that it is time to move away from strategic ambiguity. I think it is important that we begin that national discussion back in the US, but it will help that discussion and help us educate the American people if