The US government has approved a proposed US$108 million sale of technical support and equipment for tanks and combat vehicles to Taiwan, the fourth arms sale to the nation that Washington has authorized this year.
The sale would include unclassified spare and repair parts, assembly for tanks and combat vehicles, logistical technical assistance, and technical and logistical support by the US government and contractors, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a news release on Friday.
The agency said it notified the US Congress of the possible sale that day, after it was approved by the US Department of State.
Photo: Reuters
The deal would enhance the Taiwanese armed forces’ ability to “meet current and future threats” by contributing to the maintenance of their “vehicles, small arms, combat weapon systems and logistical support items,” the agency said.
In addition to supporting Taiwan’s efforts to “modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the sale would also enhance the nation’s interoperability with the US and other partners, it said.
The agency said the sale would be “consistent with US law and policy,” and serve “US national, economic and security interests.”
In Taipei, the Ministry of National Defense said the deal would help the military maintain sufficient equipment and spare parts of its military vehicles, and support its training for combat readiness at a time when Taiwan is facing “increased military threats” from China.
The ministry said the deal is expected to take effect one month after Congress is notified of it.
In a separate statement, the Presidential Office thanked the US for approving the arms deal, saying it was the fifth such sale to Taiwan that Washington has announced since US President Joe Biden took office in January last year, and the fourth this year.
This demonstrated the US’ commitment to Taiwan’s security, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said in the statement.
The government would continue to demonstrate its resolve to safeguard Taiwan, and preserve the nation’s free and democratic way of life by elevating it defense capability, Chang said.
Taiwan is committed to working with partners around the world to contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and the world, he added.
