Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year to 35 percent after reporting record-high quarterly net profits.
Net profit last quarter hit NT$237.03 billion (US$7.93 billion), up 76.4 percent from a year earlier and 16.9 percent from the previous quarter.
The sole chip supplier of Apple Inc’s iPhones in April estimated that revenue would expand by a percentage in the mid-to-high 20s in US dollar terms this year, driven primarily by chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications, such as servers and data centers.
Photo: Yimou Lee, Reuters
HPC applications have replaced smartphones to become the biggest revenue contributor to TSMC, accounting for about 43 percent last quarter.
For this quarter, revenue is forecast to expand to between US$19.8 billion and US$20.6 billion, from last quarter’s US$18.16 billion, TSMC said.
“Customers’ demand has continued to outpace TSMC’s capabilities this year. Even though they are going through inventory adjustments or have cut their orders, TSMC’s capacity has remained very tight,” TSMC chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told an online investors’ conference yesterday.
“Factory utilization remains very healthy. That is why we can keep our gross margin intact,” Wei said.
Gross margin is forecast to range from 57.5 percent to 59.5 percent this quarter, compared with a record-high 59.1 percent last quarter, the chipmaker said.
TSMC said the semiconductor supply chain is going through a new inventory correction period, which is expected to carry on through the first half of next year, in the face of faltering demand for smartphones, PCs and consumer electronics.
However, it does not expect customers in the HPC and premium smartphone segments to be overburdened by inventory, it said.
The latest inventory-driven downturn would be a “typical” downcycle, rather than a severe slump like the industry experienced in 2008, TSMC said.
Next year will be another year of growth, it said.
TSMC expects ‘its capacity utilization rate to remain healthy in 2023 and business to be less volatile and more resilient,” thanks to its stronger market position, product differentiation and technological advantages.
The chipmaker does not plan to cut its capital expenditure for this year, as it is upbeat about its long-term business outlook, fueled by increasing silicon content for each electronic device and growing demand for HPC, 5G smartphones and Internet-of-Thing devices.
Due to longer manufacturing equipment delivery time, TSMC expects this year’s capital spending to approach the lower end of its forecast range of US$40 billion to US$44 billion.
Manufacturing equipment used in leading-edge and mature technologies would be affected, it said.
TSMC said it has no plan to build new factories through any joint ventures with customers in the US. Its new US factory is still under construction.
The chipmaker is in discussions with local US governments over subsidies to narrow cost gaps, given higher-than-expected labor costs, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told investors yesterday.
TSMC yesterday reported that earnings per share last quarter climbed to NT$9.14, compared with NT$5.18 a year ago and NT$7.82 in the previous quarter.
Gross margin jumped to 59.1 percent last quarter, beating the chipmaker’s estimate of 58 percent. That was an improvement from 50 percent in the same period last year and 55.6 percent in the first quarter.
Thirty-seven percent of children and adolescents hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurological symptoms, a study conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) found. Two of them had a stroke after developing encephalitis, the hospital told a news conference on Friday morning to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for children. NTUH Department of Pediatrics director Lee Wang-tso (李旺祚) said the hospital worked with more than a dozen other hospitals to established a reporting system for people aged 18 or younger who were diagnosed with COVID-19. Among the 1,163 cases in its database, 404 were hospitalized, 148 of whom, or 37 percent, exhibited neurological symptoms, including 13 cases,
INTERNATIONAL WATERS: Chinese aggression is on the rise, which concerns France, as it has territories in the Indo-Pacific region, Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey said The Taiwan Strait is international waters, and France would sail through it if it deems such action necessary, a French naval commander said in an interview with a Tahitian newspaper on Thursday. During the interview with the French-language Tahiti Infos, Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey, joint commander of the French Armed Forces in the Asia-Pacific, spoke about tensions between France and China, as well as France’s cooperation with Southeast Asian countries. Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region is increasing, and Chinese military vessels and aircraft have frequently contravened international rules, he said. The issue is of growing concern to France due to its territories
‘FOREVER MISSED’: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe had planned to visit Taiwan and address the legislature, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday ordered public institutions to fly the nation’s flag at half-mast tomorrow to honor former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed on Friday after being shot during a campaign event in western Japan. All Taiwanese flags at government buildings and public schools across Taiwan will be flown at half-mast for one day to honor Abe’s decades-long contributions to promoting bilateral ties between Taiwan and Japan, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said in a statement. The move is also intended to show that Taiwan stands with Japan in firmly defending freedom and democracy, Chang said, adding
‘BARBARIC’: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the killing of his longest-serving predecessor and pledged to a security situation review Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was yesterday assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said. Nara Medical University emergency department director Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never