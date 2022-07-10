Independence advocates yesterday announced the launch of a signature drive demanding that Academia Sinica change its name.
The initiative is supported by senior presidential adviser Yao Chia-wen (姚嘉文), Taiwan Nation Alliance Convener Wu Shu-min (吳樹民) and more than 30 groups. They expect that it would gather the targeted number of signatures next week.
Yao, Wu and others on June 20 paid Academia Sinica president James Liao (廖俊智) a visit, urging him to support their cause, they said.
Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times
The name Academia Sinica, meaning “Chinese Academy” in Latin, might cause people in the international scientific community to mistakenly believe the institution is based in China, Yao said.
They might think that research conducted by Taiwanese academics was done by Chinese, Yao said.
Liao said that few people are aware that “Sinica” means “Chinese,” including his daughter, a student at Yale University.
However, he said he would forward the request to an institutional affairs meeting at Academia Sinica.
Yao said Liao’s reaction was “lukewarm” and he seemed to consider the request “troublesome.”
“Sinica” should be replaced by “Taiwan” or “Formosa,” he added.
Yao said he and other supporters of a name change would visit the Legislative Yuan, which is due to review Academia Sinica’s research budget in the next session.
He hopes that the institution would agree to change its name during that session.
Academia Sinica said that it established a task force in October last year after legislators had inquired about a name change and proposed four possible options.
The first was to keep the name; the second was to add “Taiwan” to the name; the third was to change the name to “Central Research Academy,” a direct translation of the institute’s name in Chinese; and the fourth was to change the name to “Taiwan Academy of Sciences” or “Academy of Sciences Taiwan.”
NOVEMBER ELECTIONS: The KMT urged the CECC to exclude Taiwanese from the arrivals cap, as they would lose their right to vote if they could not return by July 26 The COVID-19-related border control measures and the cap on the number of international arrivals are not being eased, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported 112 imported cases of the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesperson, said a meeting was held yesterday morning in which the Cabinet decided that current border control measures would remain in place. He said the main considerations were global COVID-19 cases increasing 21 percent last week, imported cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continuing to be detected
EASIER TRAVEL: Health officials said that while there has been a rise in travel, most people are spending only one to two weeks abroad, making PCR testing problematic A requirement that Taiwanese and residents should provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 to enter Taiwan is to end on Thursday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it increased the cap for inbound travelers to 40,000 people per week. “Although the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants [of SARS-CoV-2] are highly contagious, they do not lead to a surge in the rate of severe symptoms,” said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “As such, restrictions on inbound travelers should be eased.” The purpose of requiring a negative PCR
Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung (張學友) has been criticized by the “Little Pink” — a term used to describe young, jingoistic Chinese nationalists on the Web — for saying “Hong Kong jia you [加油, an expression of encouragement].” To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule on Friday, China Central Television made a series of programs in which it interviewed Cheung and other celebrities. Cheung, speaking in Cantonese, said in the interview that “Hong Kong has been through a lot in the past 25 years, including ups and downs” and ended with the phrase “Hong
Taiwan recorded its first local cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, two family members of imported cases who arrived from the US, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that the index case — reported on Monday — tested positive with the COVID-19 subvariant after arriving from the US. The woman returned to Taiwan with her two children, both aged under 10, on June 19, and they underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival, Lo said, adding that