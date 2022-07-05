Suspect in Copenhagen shooting that killed three has mental health history

RANDOM VICTIMS: Witnesses described how the 22-year-old suspect had tried to trick people by saying his weapon was fake to get them to approach

AFP, COPENHAGEN





Danish police yesterday said that the suspect in a shooting on Sunday at a Copenhagen mall that left three dead, including two teenagers, was known to mental health services.

“Our suspect is also known among psychiatric services, beyond that I do not wish to comment,” Copenhagen Police Chief Soren Thomassen told a news conference.

Thomassen said that the victims appeared to have been randomly targeted and there was nothing to indicate it was an act of terror.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, left, and Minister of Justice Mattias Tesfaye lay flowers at Fields shopping mall in Copenhagen yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Our assessment is that the victims were random, that it isn’t motivated by gender or something else,” he said.

The police chief could not yet comment on a motive, but said there seemed to have been preparation ahead of the attack and that he was not aided by anyone else.

“As things stand, it seems he was acting alone,” he said of the 22-year-old suspect.

The three killed have been identified as a Danish teenage girl and boy, both aged 17, and a 47-year-old Russian citizen residing in Denmark.

Another four were injured in the shooting — two Danish women, aged 19 and 40, and two Swedish citizens, a 50-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

About 20 more were lightly injured in the panicked evacuation after the shooting.

The area around the busy mall was quiet yesterday morning. Mostly journalists were present in front of the main entrance, behind a security cordon guarded by numerous police officers.

Police confirmed that the suspected shooter was known to the police, “but only peripherally.”

They added that they believe videos of the suspect circulating since Sunday evening on social media are authentic.

In some of the images, the young man can be seen posing with weapons, mimicking suicide gestures and talking about psychiatric medication “that does not work.”

Three videos believed to have been posted to YouTube by the suspect were all titled: “I don’t care.”

YouTube and Instagram accounts believed to belong to him were closed overnight.

The shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon at the busy Fields shopping mall, located between the city center and Copenhagen airport.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, a pistol and a knife, and while the guns were not believed to be illegal, the suspect did not have a license for them, police said.

Witnesses quoted by Danish media described how the suspect had tried to trick people by saying his weapon was fake to get them to approach.

“He was sufficiently psychopathic to go and hunt people, but he wasn’t running,” one witness told public broadcaster DR.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen denounced the “cruel attack” in a statement on Sunday.

“Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second,” she said.

The mall was busy because of a planned concert by British artist Harry Styles at the nearby Royal Arena that had sold 13,500 tickets, but was canceled.